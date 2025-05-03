Rescuers showed the consequences of the enemy shelling of Kherson

As a result of the enemy shelling of Kherson, three fires broke out. It has been preliminarily established that as a result of the attack, one person died and two were injured. This is reported by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) in the Kherson region, reports UNN.

Today, throughout the day, the enemy did not stop shelling Kherson. As a result of the attacks, at various addresses, rescuers eliminated 3 fires: a private residential building, two outbuildings, an apartment in a multi-storey building and a car were on fire - the SES said in a statement.

Rescuers reported that all fires have been extinguished.

"It has been preliminarily established that as a result of the latest attack, one person died and two were injured," rescuers added.



The Russian army attacked the center of Kherson, killing one person and wounding two. Local authorities are urging residents to refrain from visiting the city center due to enemy drone activity.

