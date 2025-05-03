$41.590.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 18181 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 44722 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 49118 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 42902 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 61576 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 61081 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 55154 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 71812 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 95879 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46580 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Rescuers showed the consequences of the enemy shelling of Kherson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1804 views

As a result of enemy shelling in Kherson, three fires broke out, which were extinguished by the State Emergency Service. One person died, two were injured, a house, a car and outbuildings were on fire.

Rescuers showed the consequences of the enemy shelling of Kherson

As a result of the enemy shelling of Kherson, three fires broke out. It has been preliminarily established that as a result of the attack, one person died and two were injured. This is reported by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) in the Kherson region, reports UNN.

Today, throughout the day, the enemy did not stop shelling Kherson. As a result of the attacks, at various addresses, rescuers eliminated 3 fires: a private residential building, two outbuildings, an apartment in a multi-storey building and a car were on fire

- the SES said in a statement.

Rescuers reported that all fires have been extinguished.

"It has been preliminarily established that as a result of the latest attack, one person died and two were injured," rescuers added.

Let us remind you

The Russian army attacked the center of Kherson, killing one person and wounding two. Local authorities are urging residents to refrain from visiting the city center due to enemy drone activity.

President on resource agreement with the USA: Ukraine is ready for air defense systems to be a contribution to the fund

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kherson
