President on resource agreement with the USA: Ukraine is ready for air defense systems to be a contribution to the fund

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
09:33 AM

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
06:30 AM

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+23°
5.6m/s
41%
745 mm
Assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a mortar, ammunition depot and infantry of the occupiers

May 3, 02:55 AM

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM

Ukrainian soldiers will participate in the parade in Great Britain on May 5

May 3, 06:03 AM

Cardinal predicts short conclave to elect Pope

06:22 AM

Vučić fell ill, Fico cancels visits before promised trip to Moscow on May 9

10:13 AM
International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

President on resource agreement with the USA: Ukraine is ready for air defense systems to be a contribution to the fund

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

Ukraine is ready for air defense systems to be a contribution to the fund provided for by the agreement with the USA on mineral resources. Zelenskyy stressed that the agreement will protect US investments and the territory of Ukraine.

President on resource agreement with the USA: Ukraine is ready for air defense systems to be a contribution to the fund

Ukraine is ready for air defense systems to be a contribution to the fund provided for by the agreement between Ukraine and the United States, as it is called, on minerals, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Zelenskyy said that the important agreement on minerals signed by Ukraine and the United States on Wednesday is mutually beneficial and will allow Ukraine to protect future US investments, as well as its territory and people.

Regarding the security element in the agreement, Zelenskyy stressed the importance of more effective air defense, which has remained one of Ukraine's main requests to its allies during the three years of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"And therefore, we are ready for air defense systems to be a contribution (to the fund). I told him about the number (of systems we need) - he told me that they will work on this, (that) these things are not free," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

This refers to the so-called mineral agreement, which Ukraine and the United States signed on April 30.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko clarified that Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States on the establishment of an investment fund for reconstruction, detailing.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
