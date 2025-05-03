President on resource agreement with the USA: Ukraine is ready for air defense systems to be a contribution to the fund

Ukraine is ready for air defense systems to be a contribution to the fund provided for by the agreement between Ukraine and the United States, as it is called, on minerals, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Zelenskyy said that the important agreement on minerals signed by Ukraine and the United States on Wednesday is mutually beneficial and will allow Ukraine to protect future US investments, as well as its territory and people.

Regarding the security element in the agreement, Zelenskyy stressed the importance of more effective air defense, which has remained one of Ukraine's main requests to its allies during the three years of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"And therefore, we are ready for air defense systems to be a contribution (to the fund). I told him about the number (of systems we need) - he told me that they will work on this, (that) these things are not free," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

This refers to the so-called mineral agreement, which Ukraine and the United States signed on April 30.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko clarified that Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States on the establishment of an investment fund for reconstruction, detailing.