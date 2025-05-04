"Shahed" attack on Kyiv: the number of victims has increased to 11

The number of victims of the Russian drone attack tonight has increased in Kyiv. It is already known about 11 people aged 14 to 70. Destruction and fire from the drone attack occurred in three districts of the capital. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

The number of victims in Kyiv has increased to 11 people, including 2 children! - the post says.

Rescuers reminded that as a result of the night attack, they worked in the Svyatoshynskyi, Obolonskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 4, Kyiv was attacked by UAVs, explosions rang out in the city.

Fires broke out in a residential building and private homes, cars are on fire.

In Kyiv, all fires caused by the shelling by Russian strike drones were successfully stopped. The fires caused significant damage to various districts of the capital.

The consequences of the night drone attack were eliminated in Cherkasy: many fires, one injured