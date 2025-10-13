Train collision in Slovakia: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that there is currently no information about injured Ukrainians

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
11:24 AM • 4930 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 10015 views
Kyiv spent UAH 47.5 million on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
09:37 AM • 16396 views
EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products
10:25 AM • 20971 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
10:13 AM • 20670 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 26694 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
07:59 AM • 15608 views
Nighttime "cotton" in Crimea: SBU and SSO drones hit an oil terminal and a number of power substationsVideo
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 31618 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
07:11 AM • 17550 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts affected 7 regions
October 13, 06:07 AM • 14788 views
Gold hits record high amid renewed US-China tensions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
5.4m/s
63%
749mm
Popular news
Lukashenka stated that Ukraine might disappear as a stateOctober 13, 02:58 AM • 8214 views
Enemy losses per day: over a thousand soldiers, 3 tanks and 21 artillery systems will no longer help the RussiansOctober 13, 04:14 AM • 29802 views
Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: there is one injured and large-scale firesPhotoVideoOctober 13, 05:19 AM • 43670 views
"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in Gaza08:38 AM • 15235 views
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changed10:34 AM • 11847 views
Publications
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country12:28 PM • 1486 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year10:25 AM • 20970 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body10:13 AM • 20669 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 26693 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 31618 views
Actual people
Kaya Kallas
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Olena Sosedka
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 39141 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 70866 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 73974 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 74907 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 140983 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
Kh-101
Medicinal products
Facebook

Train collision in Slovakia: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that there is currently no information about injured Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

Two high-speed trains collided in Slovakia, one of which derailed. According to preliminary data, about 80 people were injured, and there are no Ukrainians among them.

Train collision in Slovakia: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that there is currently no information about injured Ukrainians

There is currently no information about Ukrainian citizens injured in Slovakia, where two express trains collided. This was reported to journalists by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.

Details

According to the consular section of the Embassy of Ukraine in Slovakia, two express trains collided near the village of Jablonov nad Turňou in the Rožňava district, one of which derailed. Consuls are in contact with the police. There is currently no information about injured Ukrainian citizens. Emergency services are working at the scene, and passengers are being evacuated.

- reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is noted that, according to preliminary data from Slovak law enforcement officers, about 80 people sustained injuries of varying severity, including two with serious injuries.

The causes of the accident are being investigated. The case is under the control of the institution.

 - informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Addition

Dennik N reported that two express trains collided in Slovakia near the village of Jablonov nad Turňou in the Rožňava district.

Trains collide in Egypt: 3 dead, 49 injured15.09.24, 03:05 • 20966 views

Anna Murashko

SocietyNews of the World
Slovakia
Ukraine