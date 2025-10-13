Train collision in Slovakia: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that there is currently no information about injured Ukrainians

There is currently no information about Ukrainian citizens injured in Slovakia, where two express trains collided. This was reported to journalists by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.

Details

According to the consular section of the Embassy of Ukraine in Slovakia, two express trains collided near the village of Jablonov nad Turňou in the Rožňava district, one of which derailed. Consuls are in contact with the police. There is currently no information about injured Ukrainian citizens. Emergency services are working at the scene, and passengers are being evacuated. - reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is noted that, according to preliminary data from Slovak law enforcement officers, about 80 people sustained injuries of varying severity, including two with serious injuries.

The causes of the accident are being investigated. The case is under the control of the institution. - informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Addition

Dennik N reported that two express trains collided in Slovakia near the village of Jablonov nad Turňou in the Rožňava district.

Trains collide in Egypt: 3 dead, 49 injured