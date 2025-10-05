In Kyiv, three teenagers beat a schoolboy on a playground, police reacted

In Kyiv, at a playground in the Desnianskyi district, three boys took turns hitting a 13-year-old schoolboy in the face. Administrative charges were filed against the 16-year-old boy for petty hooliganism, and protocols were drawn up against the parents of the other two for improper performance of their duties regarding the upbringing of children.

UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

Police officers discovered the violation while monitoring the Internet; before this, no one had contacted law enforcement with statements. In the published video, three boys took turns hitting a 13-year-old schoolboy in the face. Employees of the juvenile prevention sector of the Desnianskyi police department identified the minors — they turned out to be three teenagers, 13, 14, and 16 years old. - the message says.

The teenagers told the police that they beat the 13-year-old schoolboy to "teach him a lesson," as he had allegedly insulted a girl from their company the day before.

Juvenile police officers conducted a preventive conversation with the minors, and at the same time, administrative materials were drawn up against the 16-year-old boy under Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses – petty hooliganism, and protocols were drawn up against the parents of the other two under Article 184 of the Code of Administrative Offenses – improper performance by parents of their duties regarding the upbringing of children. They face a fine for what they did. - reported the police.

Addition

