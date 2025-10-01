Stole chevrons, soft toys, and name stickers near the portrait of a fallen hero in Rivne: police detained a woman

Rivne law enforcement officers detained a woman who stole items near a stand with a portrait of a fallen defender in Rivne. A protocol has been drawn up against the woman, reports the National Police Department in Rivne region, transmits UNN.

Details

Operatives identified the offender who stole items near the portrait of the fallen hero in Rivne. A community police officer drew up an administrative protocol against the woman under Part 1 of Article 51 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (petty theft). The materials will be sent to court for a decision. - the report says.

According to law enforcement officers, on September 29, the mother of the fallen hero contacted the police, stating that unknown persons had stolen commemorative items near the stand with her son's portrait on Maidan Nezalezhnosti: 4 chevrons, 2 soft toys, and 2 name stickers from the race.

Criminal investigation officers of the Rivne District Police Department identified the offender: she turned out to be a 41-year-old native of Donetsk region, who has been living in Rivne for about a week.

She could not explain the reasons for her actions.

