In Poland, two Ukrainians born in 2007 and 2008 were detained on suspicion of vandalism against monuments. This was reported to journalists by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

(Taken into custody - ed.) two citizens - born in 2007 and 2008 - reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Context

In Poland, a 17-year-old citizen of Ukraine was detained on suspicion of placing red-and-black flags and inscriptions with so-called "Banderite slogans" on buildings and memorials to the victims of the Volyn tragedy.

TVN 24 reported that the photo shows a Bandera flag and an inscription in Ukrainian: "Glory to UPA," which the detainee placed on the monument to the victims of the Volyn tragedy in Domostaw.

The Chancellery of Prime Minister Donald Tusk noted that the Internal Security Agency (ABW) arrested a young Ukrainian accused of sabotage.

"This is not the first time Russians have recruited Ukrainians and Belarusians to carry out such activities in Poland," the report said.

The spokesman for the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services, Jacek Dobrzyński, also commented on the incident and stated that the 17-year-old Ukrainian placed Bandera flags and slogans promoting Nazi ideology on buildings and monuments.

"He committed his actions in Wrocław, Warsaw, and in the town of Domostaw, where last week the 17-year-old desecrated the monument to the Volyn massacre, painting a Bandera flag and the inscription 'Glory to UPA' in Ukrainian on it. The arrested boy is currently under investigation. The proceedings in this case are being monitored," Dobrzyński reported.

Later, the Polish police announced the detention of two Ukrainians for vandalism.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that, according to preliminary information from the Consulate General of Ukraine in Wrocław, the vandalism suspects were taken into custody for three months.

