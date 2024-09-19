ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Storm Boris has already claimed 24 lives in Europe

Storm Boris has already claimed 24 lives in Europe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16193 views

At least 24 people have been killed by Storm Boris in Central and Eastern Europe. Poland, Romania, and Italy are taking measures to protect against flooding, and the head of the European Commission will visit the affected regions.

At least 24 people have been killed in Central and Eastern Europe as a result of the storm Boris, which has been raging in Europe since last Thursday, UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

Details

In the city of Wroclaw in southwestern Poland, soldiers and volunteers lay sandbags near the overflowing rivers around the city to protect homes and businesses.

In Romania, residents of Cudalbi, Buzau County, are beginning to rebuild their homes after the disaster struck.

In the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, authorities in the city of Brisighella have called on social media to evacuate the affected areas from their homes, as hazardous weather warnings are still in effect for the next 24-36 hours.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will arrive in Wroclaw on Thursday to meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and other heads of government of the flood-affected countries, the TV channel reports.

Czech president says it will take years to rebuild country after floods19.09.24, 13:49 • 14585 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
wroclawWrocław
italyItaly
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
romaniaRomania
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
polandPoland

