Storm Boris has already claimed 24 lives in Europe

At least 24 people have been killed in Central and Eastern Europe as a result of the storm Boris, which has been raging in Europe since last Thursday, UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

In the city of Wroclaw in southwestern Poland, soldiers and volunteers lay sandbags near the overflowing rivers around the city to protect homes and businesses.

In Romania, residents of Cudalbi, Buzau County, are beginning to rebuild their homes after the disaster struck.

In the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, authorities in the city of Brisighella have called on social media to evacuate the affected areas from their homes, as hazardous weather warnings are still in effect for the next 24-36 hours.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will arrive in Wroclaw on Thursday to meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and other heads of government of the flood-affected countries, the TV channel reports.

