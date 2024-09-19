ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Czech president says it will take years to rebuild country after floods

Czech president says it will take years to rebuild country after floods

Kyiv  •  UNN

Petr Pavel said that the reconstruction of flood-hit areas in the Czech Republic will take months or years. The government plans to assess the damage and allocate funds to help municipalities.

The restoration of the Czech territories affected by the devastating flood will take months or even years. This was said by Czech President Petr Pavel during a speech on the National TV channel, reports UNN citing e15.

Details

The Czech government plans to assess the damage caused by flooding and allocate funds to help municipalities repair it, President Petr Pavel said on television after visiting affected regions in North Moravia and Silesia. Reconstruction in these areas will take months, if not years, he said.

The government will need to sit down seriously with mayors and governors and think about how to significantly help the most affected cities and municipalities. Because the budgets that are being considered today will definitely not cover the damage

- The President stated.

In particular, the media reports that in Olomouc Region the flood caused damage to the road network alone worth several billion crowns. The total flood damage to state, regional, municipal and private property is still being calculated and will be very high, Olomouc Region Hetman Jozef Suchanek told journalists.

The Fenix Group, which owns an electric heating plant in Jesenice, also reported damage of several tens of millions of crowns. The flooding covered the entire production area and destroyed robotic equipment and warehouses.

Recall

Heavy rains and flooding in the Czech Republic, Poland and Austria have killed at least 16 people, with several reported missing. Hundreds of thousands evacuated due to Storm Boris in five countries in the region.

Floods in Europe threaten to pollute the Dniester and Danube rivers in Odesa region: what is known18.09.2024, 15:12 • 12045 views

