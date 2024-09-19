Czech president says it will take years to rebuild country after floods

The restoration of the Czech territories affected by the devastating flood will take months or even years. This was said by Czech President Petr Pavel during a speech on the National TV channel, reports UNN citing e15.

Details

The Czech government plans to assess the damage caused by flooding and allocate funds to help municipalities repair it, President Petr Pavel said on television after visiting affected regions in North Moravia and Silesia. Reconstruction in these areas will take months, if not years, he said.

The government will need to sit down seriously with mayors and governors and think about how to significantly help the most affected cities and municipalities. Because the budgets that are being considered today will definitely not cover the damage - The President stated.

In particular, the media reports that in Olomouc Region the flood caused damage to the road network alone worth several billion crowns. The total flood damage to state, regional, municipal and private property is still being calculated and will be very high, Olomouc Region Hetman Jozef Suchanek told journalists.

The Fenix Group, which owns an electric heating plant in Jesenice, also reported damage of several tens of millions of crowns. The flooding covered the entire production area and destroyed robotic equipment and warehouses.

Recall

Heavy rains and flooding in the Czech Republic, Poland and Austria have killed at least 16 people, with several reported missing. Hundreds of thousands evacuated due to Storm Boris in five countries in the region.

Floods in Europe threaten to pollute the Dniester and Danube rivers in Odesa region: what is known