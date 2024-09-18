Floods in Europe threaten to pollute the Dniester and Danube rivers in Odesa region: what is known

Due to floods in Europe, there is a threat of water pollution in the Dniester and Danube rivers, as well as in Lake Yalpug in Odesa region, the regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Due to the severe weather conditions in neighboring countries (Moldova, Romania, Poland and the Czech Republic), there is a threat of pollution of surface water bodies, including the Dniester and Danube rivers and Lake Yalpug, which are sources of drinking water for part of the population of Odesa Oblast - the center said in a Facebook post.

A number of measures have been taken to prevent infectious diseases and emergencies in the region:

monitoring of the quality of drinking water supply from surface water bodies in Odesa region

constant monitoring of the health of the region's population;

sanitary and educational work among the population on the importance of hygiene and prevention of infectious diseases.

The center also emphasized that the situation is under constant control.

