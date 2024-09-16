ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Water quality at water intakes in Kyiv region is within normal limits - Ministry of Environment

Water quality at water intakes in Kyiv region is within normal limits - Ministry of Environment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25046 views

The Ministry of Environment reports that the water quality in Kyiv's water intakes is within normal limits. Kyivvodokanal is ready to intensify water treatment in case of a deterioration in the situation, and has prepared 120 tons of activated carbon.

Amid the situation with pollution on the Seim and Desna rivers, water quality at water intakes in Kyiv region is within normal limits, the Ministry of Environment reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Kyiv region

"On September 16, 2024, the water quality in the Desna River at the water intake points of Kyiv is within normal limits. A slight change in chemical oxygen consumption from 28.37 to 33.2 milligrams per cubic meter was recorded at the Brovary water intake point, while the norm is 30 milligrams per cubic meter. Dissolved oxygen is above the norm, although it has slightly decreased from 6.22 to 5.4 milligrams per cubic meter. There are no risks to water intake," the statement said.

According to the report, "the pollution moving along the Desna is less concentrated than it was at the beginning in the Seim River and at the Seim River water intake points in Chernihiv Oblast.

"No exceedances of pesticides, polyaromatic hydrocarbons, volatile organic compounds, or heavy metals were detected. No fish deaths have been detected, and water darkening has been recorded. No excesses were recorded in ammonium nitrogen, nitrites and chlorides," the report said.

The Ministry of Environment emphasized that "according to Kyivvodokanal and scientists' estimates, Kyivvodokanal's treatment facilities will cope with pollution if it reaches the water intake points." "Therefore, the quality of water in consumers' taps will not change and will meet the requirements of the State Sanitary Norms and Rules. The only risk is a possible odor. However, to eliminate it, Kyivvodokanal has prepared 120 tons of pulverized activated carbon. If water quality in the Desna River deteriorates, Kyivvodokanal will use enhanced water treatment technology using pulverized activated carbon. This will help eliminate organic contaminants and unpleasant odors," the company said.

Sumy region

"As for the Seim River, in Sumy region, there is a deterioration in water quality at the upper monitoring points up to the town of Mutyn. In the village of Chumakove, chemical oxygen consumption increased from 30 to 84.2 mgO/dm3, while the norm is 30 mgO/dm³, and the content of suspended solids increased. The content of dissolved oxygen in the water corresponds to the norm," the report says.

Chernihiv region

"The water quality of the Seim River in Chernihiv region is improving, with an increase in the content of dissolved oxygen in the water to 8.05-8.11 milligrams per cubic meter, and chemical oxygen consumption in the range of 28-30 milligrams per cubic meter. The levels of ammonium nitrogen, total iron and manganese have slightly decreased and do not exceed the permissible limits," the statement said.

According to the report, the results of measurements of water samples from the Desna River in Chernihiv region "indicate that the water quality of the Desna River has also improved at all points up to the city of Oster.

"In the city of Oster on the Desna River, chemical oxygen consumption is 1.1 times higher than normal, with dissolved oxygen increasing from 5.8 to 7.05 milligrams per cubic meter per day. No exceedances were recorded for ammonium nitrogen, nitrites, phosphates and chlorides at all monitoring points," the ministry said.

"According to the results of measurements of priority pollutants in water samples from the Seim and Desna rivers, no exceedances of environmental quality standards for pesticides, polyaromatic hydrocarbons, volatile organic compounds, and heavy metals were found," the Ministry of Environment emphasized.

The State Agency of Water Resources of Ukraine, the State Ecological Inspectorate of Ukraine and Chernihivvodokanal have reportedly installed aeration units at 9 locations: 6 in Chernihiv region and 3 in Kyiv region. They artificially saturate the water with oxygen, accelerating the oxidation of organic matter and helping the natural process of river self-purification.

KyivHealthKyiv region

