Kyivvodokanal: good quality water in the area of water intake, new technology is being introduced

Kyivvodokanal is monitoring water quality amid the pollution of the Desna River and preparing for a possible deterioration of the situation, additionally using activated carbon purification technology, said Oleh Lysyuk, CEO of Kyivvodokanal, during a briefing on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Since August 14, we have been reviewing the situation and are fully in control. We cooperate with the Water Resources Agency, the Ministry of Ecology, and the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service, and we have all the analyzes performed by these services for every day. Moreover, twice a day, analyzes are carried out at the Desnianska station itself near the water intake in the village of Pukhivka and in Litky, which is approximately a day before the water arrives at the intake if there are currents. Today, we have really good quality water in the area of the water intake. We have no concerns," Oleh Lysiuk, CEO of Kyivvodokanal, told .

According to him, amid the situation with the pollution of the Seim River, the water utility's specialists "went out and collected samples for research, how to deal with it, what kind of pollution it is, what technological regulations to use, and basically worked out.

"In principle, everything, even then, on those samples, showed that we can cope with our technologies, our reagents, which we are fully equipped with, except, as it was said yesterday, in principle, it is not a secret, there are possible odors that can only be eliminated by activated carbon, so during this period we have done a lot of work to implement this technology. Given that we have not used it before, we had to develop a dosing unit, which has already been completed and tested. Basically, we are now waiting for coal, this technology is called pulverized coal by adding a one percent pulverized activated carbon to the water, it is a natural absorbent. (...) It absorbs odors and basically all the toxins that are in the water," the official said.

According to him, the reagent "will be in Kyiv on time". "...we have modeled that it will be a maximum of two weeks, (...) we will be provided with this activated carbon for this period or for the period we need. In principle, the situation will be resolved in this way," he said.

"Now we see that the dilution is going on, that perhaps this stain will not reach Kyiv to the extent that we could have any concerns there. Therefore, the situation is under control, we are monitoring the situation, and, thanks to our international colleagues, we have a technology that can be used for similar situations in the future. And let's just say that such pollution has happened in the past, in fact, it has already happened, and we have dealt with it very effectively," said Oleh Lysiuk, CEO of Kyivvodokanal.

