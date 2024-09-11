Kyivvodokanal: good quality water in the area of water intake, new technology is being introduced

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117945 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120467 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196416 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152486 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152314 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142676 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197373 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112401 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186208 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105071 views

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 87590 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 63440 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 42053 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 71095 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 48673 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196416 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197373 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186208 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213037 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201201 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 5086 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149423 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148686 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152800 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143739 views
Kyivvodokanal: good quality water in the area of water intake, new technology is being introduced

Kyiv

 • 27317 views

Kyivvodokanal monitors the water quality in the Desna River and prepares for possible contamination. Activated carbon treatment technology is being introduced.

Kyivvodokanal is monitoring water quality amid the pollution of the Desna River and preparing for a possible deterioration of the situation, additionally using activated carbon purification technology, said Oleh Lysyuk, CEO of Kyivvodokanal, during a briefing on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Since August 14, we have been reviewing the situation and are fully in control. We cooperate with the Water Resources Agency, the Ministry of Ecology, and the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service, and we have all the analyzes performed by these services for every day. Moreover, twice a day, analyzes are carried out at the Desnianska station itself near the water intake in the village of Pukhivka and in Litky, which is approximately a day before the water arrives at the intake if there are currents. Today, we have really good quality water in the area of the water intake. We have no concerns," Oleh Lysiuk, CEO of Kyivvodokanal, told .

According to him, amid the situation with the pollution of the Seim River, the water utility's specialists "went out and collected samples for research, how to deal with it, what kind of pollution it is, what technological regulations to use, and basically worked out.

"In principle, everything, even then, on those samples, showed that we can cope with our technologies, our reagents, which we are fully equipped with, except, as it was said yesterday, in principle, it is not a secret, there are possible odors that can only be eliminated by activated carbon, so during this period we have done a lot of work to implement this technology. Given that we have not used it before, we had to develop a dosing unit, which has already been completed and tested. Basically, we are now waiting for coal, this technology is called pulverized coal by adding a one percent pulverized activated carbon to the water, it is a natural absorbent. (...) It absorbs odors and basically all the toxins that are in the water," the official said.

According to him, the reagent "will be in Kyiv on time". "...we have modeled that it will be a maximum of two weeks, (...) we will be provided with this activated carbon for this period or for the period we need. In principle, the situation will be resolved in this way," he said.

"Now we see that the dilution is going on, that perhaps this stain will not reach Kyiv to the extent that we could have any concerns there. Therefore, the situation is under control, we are monitoring the situation, and, thanks to our international colleagues, we have a technology that can be used for similar situations in the future. And let's just say that such pollution has happened in the past, in fact, it has already happened, and we have dealt with it very effectively," said Oleh Lysiuk, CEO of Kyivvodokanal.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivHealth

