Water situation in Kyiv is not a cause for concern at the moment - KCSA

The water situation in Kyiv, amid the pollution of the Desna River, does not currently cause any concerns, the operational headquarters monitors water quality around the clock, and the city is ready for a possible deterioration of the situation, said Roman Tkachuk, director of the KCSA Municipal Security Department, during a briefing on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Firstly, I would like to note that the water situation in the city is fully under control and does not currently cause any concerns - Tkachuk said.

According to the official, after receiving information in August about the accident that occurred in the Russian Federation, which was related to the release into the Seim River, "an operational headquarters was set up at the city level and is working around the clock to constantly monitor and collect all information from any laboratories and studies regarding the quality of water in the Desna River and the Dnipro River, and even more so in the waters in our city.

"At present, the results of the analyzes do not cause concern. We clearly know where the spot is, how it moves and where it is now," Tkachuk emphasized.

"There were several commissions of technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies that gave clear instructions to all participants of this headquarters and this process to conduct constant monitoring of the water utility, change the technological regime of water treatment, so our entire city system is ready for any emergency events that may arise related to water deterioration," said the director of the KCSA Municipal Security Department.

