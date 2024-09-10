Desna pollution: water may reach Kyiv region on September 14-16, no exceedances found in Kyiv drinking water samples

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116850 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119276 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194370 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151412 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151689 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142459 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196330 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112368 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185280 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105043 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 84409 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 80610 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 56113 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 63058 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 39302 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194370 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196330 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185280 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212128 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200366 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148905 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148233 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152373 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143348 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159788 views
Actual
Desna pollution: water may reach Kyiv region on September 14-16, no exceedances found in Kyiv drinking water samples

Desna pollution: water may reach Kyiv region on September 14-16, no exceedances found in Kyiv drinking water samples

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23870 views

The Ministry of Environment reports that the situation with the pollution of the Desna River is under control. No exceedances have been found in Kyiv's drinking water samples, but the services are preparing for a possible change in the situation.

The situation with the movement of pollution in the Desna River towards Kyiv region is under control, the contaminated water is expected to reach Kyiv region on September 14-16, while no exceedances of sanitary, chemical and bacteriological indicators have been found in drinking water samples in the Kyiv water supply system, the Ministry of Environment reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"According to the updated forecast of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the contaminated water is expected to reach Kyiv region on September 14-16. All services are working to stabilize the situation. In particular, the Ministry of Ecology is cooperating with PJSC Kyivvodokanal to develop a set of measures in case of possible deterioration of water quality at drinking water intakes," the statement reads. 

If the water quality deteriorates, according to the Ministry of Environment, "Kyivvodokanal is ready to immediately adjust its technological processes to ensure that the quality of drinking water meets the requirements of the State Sanitary Norms and Rules." "However, we emphasize that there are no such risks today," the ministry said.

The laboratories of the State Water Agency, the SEI, and the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health are reported to "regularly conduct enhanced monitoring of the waters of the Seim and Desna, including in the area of drinking water intakes in the capital.

Currently, no exceedances of sanitary-chemical and bacteriological indicators have been detected in the collected drinking water samples at the control points of the centralized water supply in Kyiv

- the Ministry of Environment emphasized.

To strengthen further joint actions, the Ministry of Environment reportedly held a coordination meeting.

Pollution of the Seym and Desna Rivers: bans are in effect, no more massive fish killings recorded07.09.24, 14:31 • 17403 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivHealthKyiv region

Contact us about advertising