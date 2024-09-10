Desna pollution: water may reach Kyiv region on September 14-16, no exceedances found in Kyiv drinking water samples

The situation with the movement of pollution in the Desna River towards Kyiv region is under control, the contaminated water is expected to reach Kyiv region on September 14-16, while no exceedances of sanitary, chemical and bacteriological indicators have been found in drinking water samples in the Kyiv water supply system, the Ministry of Environment reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"According to the updated forecast of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the contaminated water is expected to reach Kyiv region on September 14-16. All services are working to stabilize the situation. In particular, the Ministry of Ecology is cooperating with PJSC Kyivvodokanal to develop a set of measures in case of possible deterioration of water quality at drinking water intakes," the statement reads.

If the water quality deteriorates, according to the Ministry of Environment, "Kyivvodokanal is ready to immediately adjust its technological processes to ensure that the quality of drinking water meets the requirements of the State Sanitary Norms and Rules." "However, we emphasize that there are no such risks today," the ministry said.

The laboratories of the State Water Agency, the SEI, and the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health are reported to "regularly conduct enhanced monitoring of the waters of the Seim and Desna, including in the area of drinking water intakes in the capital.

Currently, no exceedances of sanitary-chemical and bacteriological indicators have been detected in the collected drinking water samples at the control points of the centralized water supply in Kyiv - the Ministry of Environment emphasized.

To strengthen further joint actions, the Ministry of Environment reportedly held a coordination meeting.

