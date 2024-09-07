Pollution of the Seym and Desna Rivers: bans are in effect, no more massive fish killings recorded

In Chernihiv region, measures to eliminate the consequences of the pollution of the Seim and Desna rivers continue, bans on swimming, fishing and water use remain in place, but a massive fish kill is no longer recorded, and the speed of the polluted water is less than the speed of the Desna river, the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus said on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

The bad news is that organically contaminated water is moving down the Desna. Therefore, there are still bans on swimming, fishing, and the use of water from both rivers for household needs, including watering livestock and watering vegetables. On the plus side, the stain is no longer so concentrated, and its speed is less than the Desna's flow. This gives more time for it to dilute and saturate the water with oxygen. (...) There is no longer a massive fish kill - said Chaus after the meeting of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

According to him, to speed up artificial aeration, additional installations are needed, and the Ministry of Environment will help with this.

"Experts check the water quality several times a day. As for the losses for our region, they now reach UAH 186 million, we will calculate the final figures after the consequences are overcome," Chaus wrote.

Pollutants have reached a section of the Desna River in Chernihiv. The Ministry of Environment assures that the pollution is insignificant