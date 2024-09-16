“Kyivvodokanal prepares for enhanced water treatment - Ministry of Environment

There is no threat to the water supply of the capital, and Kyivvodokanal is preparing to purify water from organic compounds and get rid of the unpleasant odor. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi during a telethon, UNN reports .

Regarding drinking water, meetings were held with Kyivvodokanal, and they took water samples in the most polluted areas of the Desna River in Chernihiv Oblast ,” Krasnolutsky said.

According to him, by using adsorbents, in particular activated carbon, the results showed that it makes it possible to purify water from organic compounds and get rid of unpleasant odors.

Kyivvodokanal has stockpiled activated carbon. They are preparing for enhanced water purification, so there is no threat to water supply for Kyiv residents - Krasnolutsky emphasizes.

Recall

The water pollution in the Desna River has moved 242 km and is moving towards Kyiv, but due to dilution, the water contains fragmented pollution with a lower concentration.