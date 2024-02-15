ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In Poland, farmers throw eggs at the European Commission's office

In Poland, farmers throw eggs at the European Commission's office

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26835 views

Farmers in Poland pelted eggs at the European Commission office in Wroclaw, protesting against the EU's Green Deal and agricultural imports from Ukraine.

In Wroclaw, Poland, eggs were thrown at the European Commission office during farmers' protests. The farmers have been protesting against the European Commission's Green Deal and  imports of agricultural products from Ukraine since the morning.  This was reported by the Polish radio station RMF24, UNN writes. 

Details

The rally began at 10:00 am. According to the organizer, it was expected to be attended by up to a thousand participants.   

Almost immediately after the protests began, he announced the dissolution of the meeting, but the farmers did not leave.

Some of the protesters lit flares and firecrackers were heard exploding. Eggs were thrown at the building of the European Commission.

The police are calling on the farmers to disperse. It was previously planned that the protests would last until 17:00.

One of the protesting farmers,  David Kukharek, said that "the protests have not yet led to anyone wanting to talk to us.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
wroclawWrocław
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising