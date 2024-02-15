In Poland, farmers throw eggs at the European Commission's office

In Wroclaw, Poland, eggs were thrown at the European Commission office during farmers' protests. The farmers have been protesting against the European Commission's Green Deal and imports of agricultural products from Ukraine since the morning. This was reported by the Polish radio station RMF24, UNN writes.

Details

The rally began at 10:00 am. According to the organizer, it was expected to be attended by up to a thousand participants.

Almost immediately after the protests began, he announced the dissolution of the meeting, but the farmers did not leave.

Some of the protesters lit flares and firecrackers were heard exploding. Eggs were thrown at the building of the European Commission.

The police are calling on the farmers to disperse. It was previously planned that the protests would last until 17:00.

One of the protesting farmers, David Kukharek, said that "the protests have not yet led to anyone wanting to talk to us.

Mirror blockade: Ukrainian carriers start a protest near Yagotyn checkpoint