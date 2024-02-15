Mirror blockade: Ukrainian carriers start a protest near Yagotyn checkpoint

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118030 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122851 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164807 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165225 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267665 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176854 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166845 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148610 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237736 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mirror blockade: Ukrainian carriers start a protest near Yagotyn checkpoint

Mirror blockade: Ukrainian carriers start a protest near Yagotyn checkpoint

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31668 views

Ukrainian carriers at the Yagodyn checkpoint will repeat the actions of the Polish protesters, detaining cars for document checks as part of an organized protest.

Starting today, Ukrainian drivers at the Yagodyn checkpoint  will fully mirror the actions of the protesting Poles. This was announced during a telethon by the head of the public organization "Carriers of the Western Region" Vitaliy Kotsenko, reports UNN.

"We will mirror the situation on the Polish side, we will detain cars to check their documents and whether they (cars - ed.) have been fairly defended," Kotsenko said. 

Volyn carriers moved to the Yahodyn checkpoint in an organized column. 

According to Kotsenko , the plan is to have up to 50 vehicles at the border. 

The protest of Ukrainian carriers near the checkpoint will last for a month.

Earlier, UNN reported that starting February 15, Ukrainian carriers plan to start a protest action at the Yagodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint in response to the actions of Polish farmers who are blocking the movement of trucks across the Ukrainian-Polish border

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society

