Mirror blockade: Ukrainian carriers start a protest near Yagotyn checkpoint

Starting today, Ukrainian drivers at the Yagodyn checkpoint will fully mirror the actions of the protesting Poles. This was announced during a telethon by the head of the public organization "Carriers of the Western Region" Vitaliy Kotsenko, reports UNN.

"We will mirror the situation on the Polish side, we will detain cars to check their documents and whether they (cars - ed.) have been fairly defended," Kotsenko said.

Volyn carriers moved to the Yahodyn checkpoint in an organized column.

According to Kotsenko , the plan is to have up to 50 vehicles at the border.

The protest of Ukrainian carriers near the checkpoint will last for a month.

Earlier, UNN reported that starting February 15, Ukrainian carriers plan to start a protest action at the Yagodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint in response to the actions of Polish farmers who are blocking the movement of trucks across the Ukrainian-Polish border