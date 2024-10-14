Ukraine's national team announces application for the match against the Czech Republic in the League of Nations
Kyiv • UNN
The 4th round of the Nations League match between Ukraine and the Czech Republic will take place in Wroclaw. The list of 22 players of the Ukrainian national team who were included in the application for the game has been published.
Details
Today in Wroclaw, Poland, at the Tarczynski Arena Wroclaw stadium , the match of the 4th round of the 2024/2025 Nations League in Group B1 Ukraine vs Czech Republic will take place (the match starts at 21:45 Kyiv time).
The application of the national team of Ukraine for the match against the Czech Republic has been announced (by numbers):
1. Heorhiy Bushchan, 2. Yukhym Konoplya, 3. Bohdan Mykhailichenko, 4. Maksym Taloverov, 5. Oleksandr Svatok, 6. Taras Stepanenko, 7. Mykhailo Mudryk, 8. Heorhiy Sudakov, 9. Roman Yaremchuk, 10. Mykola Shaparenko, 11. Artem Dovbyk, 12. Anatoliy Trubin, 13. Ilya Zabarnyi, 14. Vitaliy Buyalsky, 15. Ivan Kalyuzhny, 16. Oleksandr Nazarenko, 17. Vladyslav Vanat, 18. Oleksandr Tymchyk, 19. Oleksiy Hutsulyak, 20. Oleksandr Zubkov, 21. Dmytro Kryskiv, 22. Mykola Matvienko.
Of the players in Wroclaw, Valeriy Bondar and Vladyslav Kabaev were not included in the application.
