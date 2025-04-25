Usyk-Dubois rematch: fight will take place on July 19 at Wembley

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois' rematch will take place on July 19 at Wembley Stadium, The Ring reports, writes UNN.

Sources tell The Ring that Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois' rematch for the Ring Magazine title and undisputed heavyweight champion will take place a week later, on July 19, at Wembley Stadium in London. - the publication said.

Initially, the fight was scheduled for July 12 in New York.

Usyk, The Ring's No. 1 boxer, defeated Dubois by ninth-round knockout when they met in August 2023 in Wroclaw, Poland.

After the fight, both Usyk and Dubois reached much greater heights. Ukrainian Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) scored two decision victories over Tyson Fury last year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, cementing his status as the greatest heavyweight of his generation.

This victory earned Usyk the title of undisputed heavyweight champion, but it was short-lived, as he soon relinquished the IBF title to go on a rematch with Fury.

The IBF, which ordered Usyk to defend against Dubois, promoted him from interim titleholder to recognized champion.

Londoner Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) then scored the biggest win of his career, knocking out former champion Anthony Joshua in the fifth round in September at Wembley.

After 38-year-old Usyk retained his three titles in December, 27-year-old Dubois stepped into the ring to challenge him to a rematch.

Dubois was originally scheduled to face Joseph Parker in February in Riyadh, but he fell ill, causing the fight to be cancelled.