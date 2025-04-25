$41.690.02
Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma
07:40 AM • 2506 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

05:56 AM • 17062 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 30737 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

April 24, 04:02 PM • 70110 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 68749 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 84939 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 175717 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 185249 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 269111 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 01:00 PM • 111590 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Usyk-Dubois rematch: fight will take place on July 19 at Wembley

Kyiv • UNN

 • 716 views

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will have a rematch on July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London. Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in August 2023 and retained his titles.

Usyk-Dubois rematch: fight will take place on July 19 at Wembley
K2 Promotions Ukraine @ Instagram

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois' rematch will take place on July 19 at Wembley Stadium, The Ring reports, writes UNN.

Sources tell The Ring that Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois' rematch for the Ring Magazine title and undisputed heavyweight champion will take place a week later, on July 19, at Wembley Stadium in London.

- the publication said.

Initially, the fight was scheduled for July 12 in New York.

Addition

Usyk, The Ring's No. 1 boxer, defeated Dubois by ninth-round knockout when they met in August 2023 in Wroclaw, Poland.

After the fight, both Usyk and Dubois reached much greater heights. Ukrainian Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) scored two decision victories over Tyson Fury last year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, cementing his status as the greatest heavyweight of his generation.

This victory earned Usyk the title of undisputed heavyweight champion, but it was short-lived, as he soon relinquished the IBF title to go on a rematch with Fury.

The IBF, which ordered Usyk to defend against Dubois, promoted him from interim titleholder to recognized champion.

Londoner Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) then scored the biggest win of his career, knocking out former champion Anthony Joshua in the fifth round in September at Wembley.

After 38-year-old Usyk retained his three titles in December, 27-year-old Dubois stepped into the ring to challenge him to a rematch.

Dubois was originally scheduled to face Joseph Parker in February in Riyadh, but he fell ill, causing the fight to be cancelled.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
Wrocław
Saudi Arabia
Oleksandr Usyk
London
Poland
