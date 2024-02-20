Polish protests cast doubt on Donald Tusk's support for Ukraine - Politico

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 98630 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110501 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153181 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156943 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252945 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174703 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165863 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227258 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 22392 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 35925 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 22620 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 29355 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 26229 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252945 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227258 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213182 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238854 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225532 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 98630 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69807 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76294 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113425 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114296 views
Polish protests cast doubt on Donald Tusk's support for Ukraine - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28323 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is forced to allow farmers to continue blockading the Ukrainian border, calling into question his proclaimed strong support for Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who has declared himself "the most pro-Ukrainian politician in Europe," is forced to allow Polish farmers to continue a full-scale blockade of the Ukrainian border. This is reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

The publication writes that Polish farmers are protesting to pressure Tusk to ease their economic situation. It is noted that farmers' protests continue throughout Europe, but they have become the biggest political challenge for the Polish authorities.

During his tour of Europe, Tusk told Macron and Scholz that he could not imagine a more pro-Ukrainian politician than himself. But at home, he faces a dilemma: whether to go all-in with his pro-Ukrainian message or to cave in to farmers who enjoy huge public support in Poland but put Kyiv in a difficult position.

The image of the Polish government as a spokesperson and defender of the Ukrainian cause has simply ceased to be credible. It is impossible to claim to be a leader of the Ukrainian cause in the world and Europe and at the same time allow such behavior at home

- Marek Dombrowski, a political commentator and research fellow at the Brussels-based Bruegel think tank, told the publication.

The Polish government has done little to stop farmers from taking their frustrations to Ukraine. Some officials, such as Deputy Agriculture Minister Michał Kolodziejczak of the populist Agronomy party, have added fuel to the fire by vowing to support the protests no matter what. Tusk is not intervening. He doesn't want to risk further dividing the protesting farmers, as 77% of Poles support their demands.

The prime minister also needs to support farmers if he wants to win the regional elections in April, where the support of rural residents will be crucial.

Recall

Protests at the border have intensified in recent weeks. Earlier this month, protesters stopped three Ukrainian grain trucks heading to Lithuania, spilling some of the cargo. Last week, farmers in Wroclaw threw eggs at a poster calling for solidarity with Ukraine.

At the same time, Politico reminds that Tusk's inaction is drawing criticism from Kyiv. Ukraine's Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky warned over the weekend that his government is considering imposing trade restrictions on Polish imports in response to the border disruption.

Ukrainian grain dumped on tracks in Poland: Ukrzaliznytsia sent an appeal to Polish law enforcement20.02.24, 14:25 • 31663 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
wroclawWrocław
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
brusselsBrussels
lithuaniaLithuania
europeEurope
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising