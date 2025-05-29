$41.680.11
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
05:16 PM • 14043 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 41590 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 65313 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM • 112934 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 81152 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 86943 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 162939 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 71243 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 172615 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 221083 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
London's "Chelsea" thrashed "Betis" in the final of the 2024/25 Football Conference League

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

In the Conference League final, which took place in Wroclaw, "Chelsea" defeated Spanish "Betis" with a score of 4:1, winning the last European Cup that was missing in the English team's collection.

London's "Chelsea" thrashed "Betis" in the final of the 2024/25 Football Conference League

English "Chelsea" became the winner of the UEFA Football Conference League season 2024/25. In the final, which took place in Wrocław, Poland, the Londoners defeated the Spanish "Betis", reports UNN.

Details

However, the beginning of the game for "Chelsea" was not too optimistic: already in the 9th minute, the Moroccan legionnaire of "Betis" Abde Ezzalzouli put the Spaniards ahead - 1:0.

Despite the game advantage of the English, this score was held until the middle of the second half, until the Argentine midfielder of "Chelsea" Enzo Fernandez restored parity - 1:1.

In 6 minutes, Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson put the English ahead - 2:1. In the time remaining until the end of the game, the English scored twice more - Jaydon Sancho and Moises Caicedo scored goals - 4:1.

Thus, "Chelsea" won the last European Cup, which they lacked in the collection.

Let us remind you

Before the match, bookmakers favored "Chelsea". Bets on the victory of the English were accepted with a coefficient of - 1.84. The success of "Betis" was estimated at 4.50.

"Tottenham" defeated "MU" with a score of 1:0 in the final of the Europa League 2024/2522.05.25, 00:00 • 3204 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Wrocław
