English "Chelsea" became the winner of the UEFA Football Conference League season 2024/25. In the final, which took place in Wrocław, Poland, the Londoners defeated the Spanish "Betis", reports UNN.

However, the beginning of the game for "Chelsea" was not too optimistic: already in the 9th minute, the Moroccan legionnaire of "Betis" Abde Ezzalzouli put the Spaniards ahead - 1:0.

Despite the game advantage of the English, this score was held until the middle of the second half, until the Argentine midfielder of "Chelsea" Enzo Fernandez restored parity - 1:1.

In 6 minutes, Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson put the English ahead - 2:1. In the time remaining until the end of the game, the English scored twice more - Jaydon Sancho and Moises Caicedo scored goals - 4:1.

Thus, "Chelsea" won the last European Cup, which they lacked in the collection.

Before the match, bookmakers favored "Chelsea". Bets on the victory of the English were accepted with a coefficient of - 1.84. The success of "Betis" was estimated at 4.50.

