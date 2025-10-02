How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer

Ukrainians abroad can submit DNA samples to identify missing relatives at SE "Document" branches in seven countries. What is needed for this and in which cities samples can be submitted was reported by the Department for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in response to an inquiry from UNN.

Details

As reported by the Department, since May 2024, a memorandum of understanding and cooperation has been in effect between the State Enterprise "Document," which is part of the State Migration Service of Ukraine, the National Police of Ukraine, and the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP).

The purpose of this partnership is to simplify communication and help Ukrainian citizens abroad exercise their right to contact competent authorities to search for relatives missing due to the war and in the occupied territories. Within the framework of joint cooperation, a project for collecting biological samples abroad has been implemented. This allows Ukrainian citizens to submit their DNA samples for identification in cases of persons missing under special circumstances. - the Department's response states.

The procedure for submitting a DNA sample is as follows: a citizen arrives at one of the branches (subdivisions) of SE "Document" abroad, fills out an application for the search for a missing person in Ukraine (the application form is provided by a branch employee), signs an application for the collection of biological material and consent to the processing of personal data, and with the help of a branch employee, submits biological material (buccal epithelium), which is properly packaged and, together with the applications, sent to Ukraine, where a molecular genetic examination is assigned to it.

DNA samples can be submitted in seven countries abroad:

Spain: Madrid, C. Adolfo Bioy Casares, 2; Valencia, Av. de Pius XII, 2, local 117, Campanar; Barcelona, Av. del Segle XXI, 6, 08840 Viladecans;

Italy: Milan, Via Eugenio Curiel, 25, Rozzano;

Germany: Berlin, Am Treptower Park 14; Cologne, Händelstraße 25-29; Munich, Heinrich-Wieland-Straße 5;

Bulgaria: Varna, bul. “Vladislav Varnenchik” 186;

Czech Republic: Prague, Michelská, 1552/58;

Poland: Krakow, Pawia 5, 31-154 Kraków; Gdansk, Aleja Grunwaldzka, 415; Wroclaw, plac Grunwaldzki 22, 50-363; Warsaw, Al. Jerozolimskie, 179;

Slovakia: Bratislava, Prievozská 5434/6A.

An application for the search for a missing person is considered in accordance with the requirements of criminal procedural legislation, and one of the following decisions is made:

information about the disappearance of the person is entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations (if such proceedings have not yet been initiated);

the application is attached to the criminal proceedings already initiated regarding the disappearance of the person.

If there is a person in the family who went missing due to Russian aggression, DNA samples can also be submitted directly through the ICMP. - reported the Department.

To submit an application through the ICMP, you need to:

Fill out the form at the link: https://oic.icmp.int/index.php?w=mp_reg&l=uk;

or provide information by phone +38 (068) 791-00-00 (Telegram, Viber, WhatsApp messengers are available).

Each submitted sample helps to speed up identification and provide families with answers about the fate of their loved ones. - emphasized the Department.

