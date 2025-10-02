$41.220.08
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3728 views

Ukrainian citizens abroad can provide DNA samples for the identification of missing relatives at SE "Document" units in seven countries. The procedure includes submitting an application and collecting biological material for molecular genetic examination.

How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer

Ukrainians abroad can submit DNA samples to identify missing relatives at SE "Document" branches in seven countries. What is needed for this and in which cities samples can be submitted was reported by the Department for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in response to an inquiry from UNN.

Details

As reported by the Department, since May 2024, a memorandum of understanding and cooperation has been in effect between the State Enterprise "Document," which is part of the State Migration Service of Ukraine, the National Police of Ukraine, and the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP).

The purpose of this partnership is to simplify communication and help Ukrainian citizens abroad exercise their right to contact competent authorities to search for relatives missing due to the war and in the occupied territories. Within the framework of joint cooperation, a project for collecting biological samples abroad has been implemented. This allows Ukrainian citizens to submit their DNA samples for identification in cases of persons missing under special circumstances.

- the Department's response states.

About 42 thousand Ukrainians are listed in the register of missing persons17.07.24, 10:27 • 28619 views

The procedure for submitting a DNA sample is as follows: a citizen arrives at one of the branches (subdivisions) of SE "Document" abroad, fills out an application for the search for a missing person in Ukraine (the application form is provided by a branch employee), signs an application for the collection of biological material and consent to the processing of personal data, and with the help of a branch employee, submits biological material (buccal epithelium), which is properly packaged and, together with the applications, sent to Ukraine, where a molecular genetic examination is assigned to it.

DNA samples can be submitted in seven countries abroad:

  • Spain: Madrid, C. Adolfo Bioy Casares, 2; Valencia, Av. de Pius XII, 2, local 117, Campanar; Barcelona, Av. del Segle XXI, 6, 08840 Viladecans;
    • Italy: Milan, Via Eugenio Curiel, 25, Rozzano;
      • Germany: Berlin, Am Treptower Park 14; Cologne, Händelstraße 25-29; Munich, Heinrich-Wieland-Straße 5;
        • Bulgaria: Varna, bul. "Vladislav Varnenchik" 186;
          • Czech Republic: Prague, Michelská, 1552/58;
            • Poland: Krakow, Pawia 5, 31-154 Kraków; Gdansk, Aleja Grunwaldzka, 415; Wroclaw, plac Grunwaldzki 22, 50-363; Warsaw, Al. Jerozolimskie, 179;
              • Slovakia: Bratislava, Prievozská 5434/6A.

                The Cabinet updated the rules for payments to families of military personnel who went missing, were captured, or died15.04.25, 13:19 • 7820 views

                An application for the search for a missing person is considered in accordance with the requirements of criminal procedural legislation, and one of the following decisions is made:

                • information about the disappearance of the person is entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations (if such proceedings have not yet been initiated);
                  • the application is attached to the criminal proceedings already initiated regarding the disappearance of the person.

                    If there is a person in the family who went missing due to Russian aggression, DNA samples can also be submitted directly through the ICMP.

                    - reported the Department.

                    To submit an application through the ICMP, you need to:

                    Each submitted sample helps to speed up identification and provide families with answers about the fate of their loved ones.

                    - emphasized the Department.

                    Ukraine is creating a national DNA database of relatives of missing children05.05.25, 18:04 • 9208 views

                    Pavlo Bashynskyi

