"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2230 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 19307 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16409 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21462 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30688 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64328 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60140 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34077 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59656 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106922 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
The Cabinet updated the rules for payments to families of military personnel who went missing, were captured, or died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7516 views

The government has updated the rules for payments to families of military personnel who are missing or have died. Now, the monthly monetary allowance will be received by the person indicated by the military in the order.

The Cabinet updated the rules for payments to families of military personnel who went missing, were captured, or died

The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the rules for payments to families of military personnel who have gone missing, been captured, or died. This was announced by the government's representative in the parliament, Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, reports UNN.

Today, the government made changes to two resolutions: No. 884 - on the payment itself and No. 550 - on the personal order of the military. According to these changes:

  • the monetary allowance will be received monthly by the person indicated by the military in their order;
    • the amount of the payment will be calculated taking into account indexation, changes in length of service, and current monetary allowance.

      The corresponding application, where the military indicates to whom and what to pay if something happens to them, must be submitted with a set of documents. The application must contain:

      • Full name and details of the recipient;
        • amount of payments;
          • signature of the military (certified by an authorized person).

            The circle of persons who have the right to certify the signature of a serviceman and the terms of its transfer to the military unit have been determined.

            The order is stored in the personal file. It can be replaced or canceled if there is a new one. The procedure for writing a new personal order and canceling the previous one has been established.

            The decision on payment or refusal is made by the commander of the unit. It is clearly defined when payments begin and when they cease, as well as in which cases they are not made.

            Cabinet of Ministers carried out personnel changes in agencies and district state administrations of Kyiv: who lost and who got the position11.04.25, 14:59 • 10127 views

            Alona Utkina

            Alona Utkina

            Politics
