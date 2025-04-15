The Cabinet updated the rules for payments to families of military personnel who went missing, were captured, or died

The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the rules for payments to families of military personnel who have gone missing, been captured, or died. This was announced by the government's representative in the parliament, Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, reports UNN.

Today, the government made changes to two resolutions: No. 884 - on the payment itself and No. 550 - on the personal order of the military. According to these changes:

the monetary allowance will be received monthly by the person indicated by the military in their order;

the amount of the payment will be calculated taking into account indexation, changes in length of service, and current monetary allowance.

The corresponding application, where the military indicates to whom and what to pay if something happens to them, must be submitted with a set of documents. The application must contain:

Full name and details of the recipient;

amount of payments;

signature of the military (certified by an authorized person).

The circle of persons who have the right to certify the signature of a serviceman and the terms of its transfer to the military unit have been determined.

The order is stored in the personal file. It can be replaced or canceled if there is a new one. The procedure for writing a new personal order and canceling the previous one has been established.

The decision on payment or refusal is made by the commander of the unit. It is clearly defined when payments begin and when they cease, as well as in which cases they are not made.

