Ukrainian detained in Poland on charges of working for Russian special services

Polish authorities have announced the detention of a Ukrainian citizen who, according to Warsaw, was planning a sabotage on Polish territory "on behalf of Russian special services." According to wprost.pl, the detainee was planning to blow up Wroclaw, UNN reports .

Details

The Ukrainian was detained by the Polish security service on January 31. He is accused of "preparing to carry out sabotage activities", in particular, setting fire to some objects in the city of Wroclaw.

At the time of his detention, "evidence" was allegedly found on his person confirming his guilt. The court, at the request of the prosecutor's office, sent the man to detention for three months.

The detainee is charged under Articles 258.1, 130.7 and 130.8 of the Polish Criminal Code - participation in an international organized criminal group, planning acts of sabotage and subversion in Poland. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

