In Poland, teenagers lured a Ukrainian man, beat him, and drew Nazi symbols on his face

Wrocław police are investigating an attack on a 23-year-old Ukrainian citizen who, in September 2025, became a victim of a group of teenagers who lured him into a trap through a fake social media profile, then brutally beat and humiliated him. This was reported by the Polish police, writes UNN.

Details

The investigation established that the perpetrators created a fake account, posing as a 16-year-old girl offering sexual contact, and arranged a meeting with the man.

At the meeting place, the teenagers attacked the Ukrainian man, beat him, shaved his head, and drew Nazi symbols on his face, recording the incident on video for additional humiliation.

The police note that the attack had ideological motives, but do not specify what the teenagers considered the victim's fault.

We are talking about a beating, and against this background, disturbing ideological motives also appear. Such actions are a serious crime and will be dealt with to the full extent of the law. - stated the Wrocław law enforcement officers.

Law enforcement officers emphasize that such actions are a serious crime and will be severely punished. Since some of the attackers are minors, the family court is also handling the case, and the police are establishing the role of each participant.

