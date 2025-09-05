2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Starting lineups for Ukraine vs. France match announced

At 9:45 PM, the Ukrainian national team will kick off their 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Wrocław, Poland, at the "Tarczyński Arena Wrocław" with a match against the French national team. The coaches have already decided on the starting lineups for the match, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine's national team coach Serhiy Rebrov has chosen the following lineup: Anatoliy Trubin in goal. In defense (from left to right) - Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mykola Matviyenko (captain), Illia Zabarnyi, Yukhym Konoplya. In the defensive midfield - Ivan Kaluzhnyi, in the center midfield - Yehor Yarmoliuk and Heorhiy Sudakov. On the wings of the attack - Oleksiy Hutsulyak and Oleksandr Zubkov, and at the spearhead - Artem Dovbyk.

France's national team head coach Didier Deschamps has chosen the following eleven: Mike Maignan in goal. In defense (from left to right) - Lucas Digne, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Kounde. Central midfielders - Kouadio Koné and Aurélien Tchouaméni. Attacking midfielders - Bradley Barcola, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué. Central forward - Kylian Mbappé (captain).

Recall

