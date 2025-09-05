2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Starting lineups for Ukraine vs. France match announced

$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
04:47 PM • 3060 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
04:35 PM • 6472 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 12741 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 13439 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 25635 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 35944 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 31838 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 56460 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 43467 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 55137 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.3m/s
56%
754mm
Popular news
EU will not resume purchases of Russian energy resources even after peace in Ukraine - European CommissionerSeptember 5, 10:18 AM • 15651 views
US could lead monitoring of buffer zone in Ukraine, but there are certain conditions - NBCSeptember 5, 12:20 PM • 9112 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 15592 views
Not only the Ryazan oil refinery: the General Staff reported on all Russian facilities that Ukrainian military hit on the night of September 512:25 PM • 7346 views
Zelenskyy and Fico's meeting concluded - Media02:18 PM • 6628 views
Publications
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 12750 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 15599 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 41196 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 56468 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 40603 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Slovakia
China
Uzhhorod
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 30228 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 77638 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 29538 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 34375 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 35753 views
Actual
Fake news
Fox News
Tupolev Tu-22M
Tu-95
Financial Times

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Starting lineups for Ukraine vs. France match announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

The Ukrainian national team will play against France in Wroclaw at 9:45 PM in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Serhiy Rebrov and Didier Deschamps have determined the starting lineups for the teams.

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Starting lineups for Ukraine vs. France match announced

At 9:45 PM, the Ukrainian national team will kick off their 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Wrocław, Poland, at the "Tarczyński Arena Wrocław" with a match against the French national team. The coaches have already decided on the starting lineups for the match, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine's national team coach Serhiy Rebrov has chosen the following lineup: Anatoliy Trubin in goal. In defense (from left to right) - Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mykola Matviyenko (captain), Illia Zabarnyi, Yukhym Konoplya. In the defensive midfield - Ivan Kaluzhnyi, in the center midfield - Yehor Yarmoliuk and Heorhiy Sudakov. On the wings of the attack - Oleksiy Hutsulyak and Oleksandr Zubkov, and at the spearhead - Artem Dovbyk.

France's national team head coach Didier Deschamps has chosen the following eleven: Mike Maignan in goal. In defense (from left to right) - Lucas Digne, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Kounde. Central midfielders - Kouadio Koné and Aurélien Tchouaméni. Attacking midfielders - Bradley Barcola, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué. Central forward - Kylian Mbappé (captain).

Recall

the Ukrainian national football team will play its first match as part of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Our national team will meet the French national team in Wrocław, Poland, at 9:45 PM.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Wrocław
France
Ukraine
Poland