Ukraine considers anti-Ukrainian rallies in Poland unacceptable - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers anti-Ukrainian actions in Poland unacceptable and calls on the Polish authorities to adhere to a constructive approach to resolving issues related to the transit of Ukrainian grain and trade. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry considers anti-Ukrainian actions in Poland unacceptable. The most recent examples are the particularly radical manifestations - the spoilage of Ukrainian grain at the border and yesterday's demonstration of farmers in Wroclaw with anti-Ukrainian slogans. These actions, in addition to the blocking of the Polish-Ukrainian border, not only cause numerous losses to the Ukrainian economy, which is already suffering from Russian aggression, but also violate the principles of Ukrainian-Polish solidarity - Nikolenko wrote on social media.

Nikolenko emphasized that Ukrainians pay with their lives for Polish and other European cities to live in peace.

"This should not be forgotten or taken for granted. Any attempts to weaken Ukraine's economy with radical or anti-market measures will only undermine the ability to deter Russian aggression and create additional threats to Poland's security and well-being," Nikolenko said.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine is deeply grateful to both the Polish authorities and Polish citizens for all their support and assistance during these two years of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"The Ukrainian side has always advocated a constructive approach to resolving issues related to the transit of Ukrainian grain and trade. We expect that the Polish authorities will follow a similar approach, including in the issues of effective prevention of illegal actions against Ukrainian cargo, proper response to rhetoric that harms bilateral relations," Nikolenko wrote.

He noted that Ukraine is convinced that any attempts to undermine the foundation of solidarity between our countries and peoples will not succeed.

"Ukraine is determined to strengthen relations of friendship and mutual respect with Poland, with which it has a common European future," Nikolenko added.

