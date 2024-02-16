Ukraine considers anti-Ukrainian rallies in Poland unacceptable - MFA

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Ukraine considers anti-Ukrainian rallies in Poland unacceptable - MFA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 25774 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers anti-Ukrainian protests in Poland unacceptable and calls on the Polish authorities to take a constructive approach to resolving issues related to the transit of Ukrainian grain and trade.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers anti-Ukrainian actions in Poland unacceptable and calls on the Polish authorities to adhere to a constructive approach to resolving issues related to the transit of Ukrainian grain and trade. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry considers anti-Ukrainian actions in Poland unacceptable. The most recent examples are the particularly radical manifestations - the spoilage of Ukrainian grain at the border and yesterday's demonstration of farmers in Wroclaw with anti-Ukrainian slogans. These actions, in addition to the blocking of the Polish-Ukrainian border, not only cause numerous losses to the Ukrainian economy, which is already suffering from Russian aggression, but also violate the principles of Ukrainian-Polish solidarity

- Nikolenko wrote on social media. 

Nikolenko emphasized that Ukrainians pay with their lives for Polish and other European cities to live in peace.

"This should not be forgotten or taken for granted. Any attempts to weaken Ukraine's economy with radical or anti-market measures will only undermine the ability to deter Russian aggression and create additional threats to Poland's security and well-being," Nikolenko said.

Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Poland discuss the situation on the border. Shmyhal suggested that Tusk find a solution15.02.24, 15:53 • 27517 views

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine is deeply grateful to both the Polish authorities and Polish citizens for all their support and assistance during these two years of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"The Ukrainian side has always advocated a constructive approach to resolving issues related to the transit of Ukrainian grain and trade. We expect that the Polish authorities will follow a similar approach, including in the issues of effective prevention of illegal actions against Ukrainian cargo, proper response to rhetoric that harms bilateral relations," Nikolenko wrote.

He noted that Ukraine is convinced that any attempts to undermine the foundation of solidarity between our countries and peoples will not succeed.

"Ukraine is determined to strengthen relations of friendship and mutual respect with Poland, with which it has a common European future," Nikolenko added.

Tusk called himself the most pro-Ukrainian politician in Europe, but there is one nuance12.02.24, 19:54 • 29457 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
wroclawWrocław
europeEurope
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
polandPoland

