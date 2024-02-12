Tusk called himself the most pro-Ukrainian politician in Europe, but there is one nuance

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that in Europe it is difficult to find a more pro-Ukrainian politician than him, but in Poland should take into account the interests of food security of his country. He said this during a joint briefing with French President Emmanuel Macron, reports UNN citing RMF24.

"I will seek common solutions with French friends when it comes to food security. It is hard to find in Europe a more pro-Ukrainian politician than me, and it is hard to find in Europe a more pro-Ukrainian nation than the Polish nation, but we must also take into account the food security interests of Poland and Europe," Tusk said.

Tusk emphasized that he would like to talk to Macron about the safety of Polish and French farmers, which directly affects the security of both countries. He added that one of the topics would also be energy and "a great opportunity for joint projects".

Macron said that during his talks with Tusk they would discuss, among other things: support for Ukraine. He recalled that the second anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine was approaching.

"I would like to recall here our unwavering support for Kyiv and the Ukrainian people and emphasize Poland's commitment. Since the beginning of the conflict, during the French presidency and recently at the EU Council, we have talked about opening negotiations on accepting and strengthening Europe's future in Ukraine. We must continue these efforts, especially in the field of defense," Macron said.

Supplement

According to police, farmers who were protesting nearby stopped three Ukrainian trucks, ripped off their seals, and dumped grain on the road.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food condemns the actions of Polish farmers who deliberately destroy Ukrainian grain.