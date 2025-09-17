Thinking he was Ukrainian: a man shot a Romanian in Wroclaw

The Polish prosecutor's office has charged a 32-year-old man with seriously injuring a Romanian citizen during a shooting at a shopping center in Wroclaw on March 15. According to the investigation, the attacker shot the victim in the head and beat him, believing he was Ukrainian. This is reported by UNN with reference to Wroclaw Here.

The shooting took place at the Wroclavia shopping center in Wroclaw on March 15 this year. Recently, the prosecutor's office charged Mykhailo F. in this case with causing serious bodily harm, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. - the post says.

As the publication indicates, a Romanian citizen was injured in the shooting. He has been under medical supervision since the incident.

According to the prosecutor's office, the 32-year-old attacker, upon seeing the Romanian, grabbed a pistol and shot him several times, aiming at his head. He hit the victim twice: in the eyeball and eyelid of the right eye, and also in the head.

When the assailant finished shooting, he attacked Vasyl and began to beat him with his fists and feet, shouting that he hated Ukrainians and that the victim should not live in Poland and should go home to Ukraine. - the publication says.

The attacker had an air pistol, which does not require a permit. Mykhailo was arrested shortly after the incident and is still in custody. He had no previous convictions and was an unemployed fitness instructor.

The accused believed that the victim was Ukrainian. - explained the spokesman for the Wroclaw District Prosecutor's Office.

During the investigation, Mykhailo admitted that he had caused serious injury to the victim, but he claimed that the incident "was not racist in nature." The indictment was sent to the District Court of Wroclaw. The first hearing is scheduled for September 24.

