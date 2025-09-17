Father of Iryna Zarutska, killed in the USA, left the country; information that he was not allowed to leave is false - Demchenko

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, denied reports during a briefing that the father of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman who died in the United States, was not allowed to leave Ukraine for his daughter's funeral. According to him, all such reports are untrue. This is reported by UNN.

Journalists asked Andriy Demchenko whether Iryna Zarutska's father really could not go abroad to say goodbye to his daughter. The SBGS spokesman denied this information and stated that it was untrue.

We saw reports circulating that the father of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman killed in America, was not allowed to go abroad, that he could not leave Ukraine to say goodbye to his daughter. But I can say that all these reports, all those comments that were spread on various information resources, including with reference to foreign media, are untrue - they are absurd. - said the SBGS spokesman.

Demchenko added that the deceased's father did not receive a refusal at checkpoints and did not apply for departure from the country, but at the same time he was provided with the necessary assistance in processing documents for going abroad.

Now I can state that he did leave Ukraine a few days ago. He is being provided with consular assistance based on humanitarian circumstances. In fact, he has already arrived in the United States of America, where he will be able to say goodbye to his daughter. - Demchenko noted.

He also urged media and users not to spread unverified information: "I want to express my condolences to the relatives and would ask not to manipulate this topic, but to use only verified information. After all, the spread of such reports primarily affects the family of the deceased girl."

A number of publications, including the Daily Mail, previously stated that the father of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman killed in the United States, was denied permission to leave Ukraine for his daughter's funeral due to martial law restrictions.

