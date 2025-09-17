$41.180.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Father of Iryna Zarutska, killed in the USA, left the country; information that he was not allowed to leave is false - Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, denied reports that the father of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman who died in the USA, was not allowed to leave Ukraine for his daughter's funeral. According to him, the father has already arrived in the USA, where he will be able to say goodbye to his daughter.

Father of Iryna Zarutska, killed in the USA, left the country; information that he was not allowed to leave is false - Demchenko

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, denied reports during a briefing that the father of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman who died in the United States, was not allowed to leave Ukraine for his daughter's funeral. According to him, all such reports are untrue. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Journalists asked Andriy Demchenko whether Iryna Zarutska's father really could not go abroad to say goodbye to his daughter. The SBGS spokesman denied this information and stated that it was untrue.

We saw reports circulating that the father of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman killed in America, was not allowed to go abroad, that he could not leave Ukraine to say goodbye to his daughter. But I can say that all these reports, all those comments that were spread on various information resources, including with reference to foreign media, are untrue - they are absurd.

- said the SBGS spokesman.

Demchenko added that the deceased's father did not receive a refusal at checkpoints and did not apply for departure from the country, but at the same time he was provided with the necessary assistance in processing documents for going abroad.

25 million crossings and hundreds of violators: State Border Guard Service spokesman tells what is happening on the border with the EU and Moldova17.09.25, 13:38 • 708 views

Now I can state that he did leave Ukraine a few days ago. He is being provided with consular assistance based on humanitarian circumstances. In fact, he has already arrived in the United States of America, where he will be able to say goodbye to his daughter.

- Demchenko noted.

He also urged media and users not to spread unverified information: "I want to express my condolences to the relatives and would ask not to manipulate this topic, but to use only verified information. After all, the spread of such reports primarily affects the family of the deceased girl."

Recall

A number of publications, including the Daily Mail, previously stated that the father of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman killed in the United States, was denied permission to leave Ukraine for his daughter's funeral due to martial law restrictions.

According to SBGS spokesman Andriy Demchenko, daily shelling and attempts to advance deep into Ukrainian territory failed thanks to the actions of Ukrainian defenders.

The joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025" have ended, without recording direct threats to the Ukrainian border. SBGS spokesman Andriy Demchenko reported on the curtailment of the Russian military presence in Belarus.

