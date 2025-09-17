25 million crossings and hundreds of violators: State Border Guard Service spokesman tells what is happening on the border with the EU and Moldova

Over 25 million people crossed the Ukrainian border in both directions during the first eight months of 2025, exceeding last year's figures by more than 5%. At the same time, hundreds of illegal attempts to leave the country are being recorded. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, writes UNN.

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, spoke about passenger traffic trends at the border with peaceful countries and the situation with illegal attempts to cross it.

In the first eight months of this year, we recorded about 25 million border crossings in both directions. This is more than 5% higher than in the same period last year. - he reported.

According to Demchenko, the distribution of passenger traffic was even. The spokesman stated that, overall, there was no clear preference for exit or entry – the ratio remained approximately 50/50. In some months, exits prevailed, in others – entries into Ukraine.

The border with Poland experiences the greatest pressure.

About half of all crossings occur in the Polish direction. In the summer, this traditionally causes queues, especially in June-August, when passenger traffic significantly increases. In September, however, we see a decrease – to 100-110 thousand crossings on weekdays and up to 120 thousand on weekends. - Demchenko emphasized.

At the same time, according to the spokesman, illegal attempts to leave the country remain a serious problem:

"Unfortunately, they continue. We recorded the peak this year in August, when the largest number of violators were detained. In September, there were slightly fewer, but the trend is still alarming."

Demchenko added that the situation mirrors last year's.

In 2024, the most illegal crossings occurred in July, and their number began to decrease from August until spring. It seems that this year the dynamics will be similar. - Demchenko concluded.

