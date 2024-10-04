Window of Opportunity: Ukrainian cities in the midst of war strengthen cooperation with municipalities in other countries

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 61102 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 102799 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165946 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137267 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142810 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138916 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181715 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112054 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172330 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104740 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 98298 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109347 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111448 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 44028 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 51263 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165953 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181720 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172333 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199716 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188675 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141571 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141635 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146361 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137797 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154697 views
Actual
Window of Opportunity: Ukrainian cities in the midst of war strengthen cooperation with municipalities in other countries

Window of Opportunity: Ukrainian cities in the midst of war strengthen cooperation with municipalities in other countries

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 175786 views

Ukrainian cities are actively establishing partnerships with foreign municipalities. This allows them to receive humanitarian aid, implement energy efficiency projects, and prepare for post-war reconstruction.

Since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion, many countries have extended a helping hand to Ukraine. And it's not just about support at the national level. Many foreign cities and communities began to provide various humanitarian aid to Ukrainian sister cities and partners, welcomed refugees, and became more active in implementing energy efficiency projects, reconstruction, and support for internally displaced persons. All of this has certainly prompted Ukrainian cities to look for opportunities to expand international cooperation with municipalities in other countries, UNN writes.

Despite the challenging situation in the country and martial law, increased international cooperation has become a window of opportunity for Ukrainian communities to develop themselves.

In particular, the cities agree to cooperate in various areas: humanitarian support, industry, IT technologies, tourism, medicine, education, culture, housing and communal services, solid waste management, and much more. In addition, foreign municipalities are showing a great desire to help with the post-war reconstruction of Ukrainian settlements.

For example, during the full-scale invasion, Kyiv signed various cooperation agreements with cities such as Hamburg, Madrid, Lyon, Marseille, Oslo, Sarajevo, Dublin, Wroclaw, and Zagreb.

Other cities are trying to keep up with the capital. In particular, in 2022 alone, the German cities of Düsseldorf, Mannheim, and the French city of Metz became sister cities of Chernivtsi, and the Polish city of Lublin became a sister city of Kharkiv. Polish Rzeszów established friendly relations with Chernihiv, and Rivne received the American city of Federal Way as a sister city.

It is important that foreign municipalities are the first to contact cities in Ukraine. In this way, the French city of Bourges became a sister city to Korosten, and the Slovak city of Poprad offered cooperation to Uzhhorod.

In this situation, it is important that all twinning and partnership agreements do not remain mere documents, but are filled with real cooperation.

Thus, in 2023, an agreement was signed to launch a solidarity partnership between Brovary City Council and the municipalities of the German cities of Erlangen and Jena, and this year a memorandum of partnership was signed with the Lan Dill district.

As part of this cooperation, three ambulances, four fire trucks, three municipal vehicles, one school bus, generators, medical equipment for the Brovary Clinical Hospital and a modular IDP camp were transferred to the Brovary community. The total cost of the purchased equipment and humanitarian aid amounted to over 830 thousand euros.

"It is important for us that all the sister cities and partners of our Brovary community started helping us from the first days of the war. The French city of Fontaine-sous-Bois, the Estonian city of Sillamäe, the American cities of Rockford and Tacoma, the Croatian city of Zadar, and the Grodzin, Krasnitsky, and Gniezno counties of Poland provided us with various humanitarian aid, hosted our refugees, and organized vacations for children of military personnel and fallen soldiers. We are extremely grateful to them for this. We continue and deepen our cooperation, looking for new international partners to implement humanitarian and infrastructure projects," Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko told UNN in a commentary.

Mayor of Brovary: Sister cities are always ready to host children of our servicemen and fallen soldiers for vacation01.10.24, 16:59 • 116344 views

The Brovary City Council emphasizes that thanks to international partners, many different projects are being implemented in various areas of the community's life.

In particular, thanks to the assistance of the U.S. Agency for International Development USAID, Brovaryteplovodoenergia received  five generators, a modern emergency repair vehicle, and other equipment.

As part of its cooperation with German partners, one of Brovary's kindergartens will receive funds to equip a solar power plant.

The Brovary Primary Health Care Center became a participant in the project to improve staff skills, empower nurses, and provide care to patients with suspected and diagnosed tuberculosis.

As part of the EU4Business program, a Business Support Center was opened in the Brovary community.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarEconomyPoliticsPublicationsKyiv region
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
marseilleMarseille
osloOslo
wroclawWrocław
hamburhHamburg
diusseldorfDüsseldorf
korostenKorosten
lublinLublin
madrydMadrid
ukraineUkraine
uzhhorodUzhhorod
chernivtsiChernivtsi
chernihivChernihiv
brovaryBrovary
rivneRivne
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising