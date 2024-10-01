ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Mayor of Brovary: Sister cities are always ready to host children of our servicemen and fallen soldiers for vacation

Mayor of Brovary: Sister cities are always ready to host children of our servicemen and fallen soldiers for vacation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116342 views

Children of military personnel and fallen soldiers from the Brovary community had a rest in the twin cities. Since 2022, more than 200 children have been rehabilitated in France, Croatia, the United States, Poland, and Germany.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, more than 200 children from the Brovary community have had the opportunity to rest and improve their health in the twin cities. Most of them are children of servicemen, fallen soldiers, and those who lost their parents as a result of the fighting. This was reported by the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, in a commentary to UNN.

The mayor of Brovary noted that the list of countries that young residents of the Brovary community had the opportunity to visit included France, Croatia, the United States, Poland, and Germany.

For example, in August 2022 and 2023, 69 children whose parents are defending Ukraine had a vacation in the municipal center of Fontaine-sous-Bois in France. A variety of activities were organized for our children, including rock climbing, hiking in the mountains, to the lake, swimming in the pool, and attending a music festival. In November 2023, eight of our children took part in a ten-day Children's Rights Festival there. In the summer of 2022, 26 children of military personnel and those who lost their parents as a result of hostilities spent 30 days in the Croatian city of Zadar. Twice during this time, our children traveled to Rockford, USA, where they organized many interesting excursions and a meeting with the Ukrainian diaspora in Chicago. Similarly, twice, in 2023 and 2024, young residents of the Brovary community were hosted by the Grodzisk Poviat in Poland for vacation. And at the invitation of the authorities of the German city of Erlangen, they recuperated in sports camps

- said Ihor Sapozhko.

In total, according to the mayor, more than 200 children will be rehabilitated in the partner cities of the Brovary community in 2022-2024, including 60 in 2024.

It is very important for us that our friends in Europe and the United States help us in such a difficult time and take our children on vacation. Especially those children whose parents are defending Ukraine or, unfortunately, have been killed in the fighting. It is also important for the children themselves, who can spend at least a little time in the atmosphere of peaceful life. And we appreciate this support from our friends in the West

 ,” added Igor Sapozhko.

SocietyKyiv region
franceFrance
croatiaCroatia
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
chicagoChicago
brovaryBrovary
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising