Social support: how Kyiv region introduces a new service for children in inclusive education

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 92215 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106538 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171868 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140497 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144644 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139622 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184455 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112130 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174765 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 112009 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 43321 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114172 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 62957 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 69339 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171868 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184455 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174765 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202057 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190919 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143086 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142977 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147609 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138977 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155797 views
Social support: how Kyiv region introduces a new service for children in inclusive education

Social support: how Kyiv region introduces a new service for children in inclusive education

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 124079 views

How a new service for children in inclusive education is being introduced in Kyiv region.

The Brovary community is one of the first in Ukraine to introduce a service of accompanying children by social workers during inclusive education. Who can become a social worker, what exactly does this service include, and why is it important for children with special needs, said Lyudmyla Mardar, head of the Center for Social Services of the Brovary City Council, in a commentary to UNN.

According to the head of the Center for Social Services, there are currently 152 children with special needs in the Brovary community. In principle, they can attend all educational institutions in the community. There are inclusive groups and classes in kindergartens and schools.

"The fact is that in December 2021, the state standard for social support services during inclusive education was introduced. That is, a teacher's assistant is responsible for the child's education, and a social worker is responsible for everyday needs, and has no right to interfere in the educational process. The main task of such a worker is to help a child with special needs with eating, washing hands, changing clothes, going to the toilet, accompanying them while moving around the school, etc.

This service can be provided by both relatives of children and outsiders, whom we hire and pay a minimum wage. One social worker accompanies one child. It is important to understand that the child's relatives, if they have not been trained and have not received a certificate, are not allowed to be with the child in the educational institution during the educational process," said Lyudmyla Mardar.

The woman noted that this practice is new to Ukraine, so, of course, certain difficulties arise in the process of its implementation.

"We were one of the first to introduce it. We were interested in the experience of Kyiv and Dnipro. But their centers of social services centrally purchased this service from NGOs, and the latter were not particularly eager to share their best practices. So we decided to go our own way. This year, we have five people who have undergone special training. Since September 1, three of them have already become social workers: one grandmother and two mothers. Now we have an increased number of applications, people are coming and taking an interest, so at the city council session it was decided to increase the staff of social workers to 15 people.

We understand that constant care for a child with special needs is sometimes psychologically difficult for parents and other close people. Therefore, the standard is intended to be written so that the social worker relieves parents to some extent. But so far, there are few outsiders who are interested in this activity. That's why most of our applications are from mothers and grandmothers," added the head of the Center for Social Services of Brovary City Council.

Lyudmyla Mardar noted that funds for social workers' salaries are included in the community budget. She also emphasized that the Brovary authorities pay considerable attention to the care of children with special needs.   

"We have a rehabilitation center for children with disabilities, where they receive all the help they need. We used to hold a festival for these children, where they read poetry, sang, and performed various skits. This is very important for them.

Some regions complain that they do not have funds for social work with children with special needs, but Brovary has them.

Our mayor, Igor Sapozhko, knows every such child, every person who needs social services. He is constantly interested in the issues that arise in social services and helps to resolve them. And this makes me so proud of the community and our government, which cares about every person," said Lyudmyla Mardar.

They are all relatives: in which local communities of Kyiv region considerable attention is paid to the adaptation of displaced children17.09.24, 13:52 • 160951 view

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyKyiv region

