They are all relatives: in which local communities of Kyiv region considerable attention is paid to the adaptation of displaced children

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
They are all relatives: in which local communities of Kyiv region considerable attention is paid to the adaptation of displaced children

They are all relatives: in which local communities of Kyiv region considerable attention is paid to the adaptation of displaced children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 160952 views

About a million displaced children in Ukraine face adaptation problems. Experts emphasize the importance of offline learning for socialization, but many families choose online education in familiar schools.

The Russian-Ukrainian war forced a large number of Ukrainian families to leave the occupied and frontline territories with only the most necessary things. Some managed to adapt to their new place of residence, including finding work and housing. Others, on the contrary, failed to find themselves in the new community. Such people try to return to their native village at the earliest opportunity. Even though their homes may have been destroyed, they face serious employment problems.

Of course, changes in the lives of parents, their problems and experiences directly affect children, who are just as difficult as adults to adapt to new conditions after a forced move, UNN writes.

As of March 2024, about one million of the nearly five million officially registered internally displaced persons in Ukraine were children under the age of 18.

It is clear that these children should attend kindergartens and schools. However, statistics show that parents and guardians of displaced children prefer their online education in the educational institutions they attended before.

For example, according to the New Ukrainian School, in some regional centers of Ukraine, in Ternopil, only 28% of displaced children attend educational institutions, and in Vinnytsia and Kropyvnytskyi, 32% each.

According to the NUS, some IDP families want their children to study at their native school, where everyone is familiar and everything is familiar. Even if the educational institution is working remotely and it is not known when it will be able to resume full-time education. Some have concerns that their child will not be accepted in the new team or will be treated differently. Therefore, they stay in their class and school despite the fact that they study and communicate at a distance.

There is also the factor that schools that were forced to switch to online learning because of the war are trying to keep their teachers and students because they fear that they will be closed.

Instead, experts interviewed by UNN are convinced that displaced children must attend kindergartens and schools in their new place of residence, as this is an important factor in their rapid adaptation and socialization in the new environment.

Unfortunately, very often children do not go offline to those schools or kindergartens. Either their parents don't let them go, or for other reasons, or they are simply comfortable with their old teachers in their old schools to study remotely. But this is precisely what prevents them from adapting normally, because schools and kindergartens are the places where children spend half of their active time. And these are actually the places of reintegration, socialization into the community they find themselves in. New friends and acquaintances are made there. You can't socialize when you are in another place and spend 5-6 hours of your school time online, and then you go out into a community you don't know, and what are you looking for there? This is especially difficult for children. Every school has social educators and practical psychologists who know exactly what to do with internally displaced children, with IDPs, and try to smoothly adapt them to life in the local community, to forget about the stress they have experienced. In short, psychologists are working with this. Therefore, the first thing to do is to actually make sure that children go to school and kindergarten

- said Serhiy Babak, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

At the same time, psychologists note that teachers should monitor the process of adaptation of IDP children, but in no case should they separate them.

School staff and teachers should understand that there are children who may need additional attention, and perhaps a psychologist should be organized to accompany them. But I don't think they should be singled out in any particular way. Because it may happen that there will be such rent-seeking behavior when singling out these children may, on the contrary, contribute to their separation rather than integration. Adults should be aware of this. And a child, if he or she wants to share his or her background, can share it personally. It is just necessary to create conditions, as for any child who comes to a new school, so that there is no bullying and similar things. But this is done with all newcomers - not only with those who came from the occupied territories. Any new child should join the school community through acquaintance, through some integration steps, etc

Obviously, the process of children's integration in a new place of residence depends on the intentions and decisions of their parents. But communities themselves need to create conditions for boys and girls who have been forced to leave their homes to adapt more quickly. In particular, the Brovary community in Kyiv Oblast pays considerable attention to this issue.

Currently, 661 and 1185 IDP children attend kindergartens and lyceums in our community, respectively. Our preschool and educational institutions are staffed by excellent educators, teachers, and psychologists who understand that these children have lost their homes, friends, and social circle. Our specialists make every effort to ensure that these children do not feel like strangers. Employees of the Department of Education communicate with parents, convince them that children should communicate with their peers in real life, that offline learning, personal communication with teachers allows children to learn better. And most importantly, we take a clear position that there are no strangers' children. No matter where they come from in Ukraine, they are all children of the Brovary community

- Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko told UNN.
Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyPublicationsKyiv region

