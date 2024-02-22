Farmers are right: Duda speaks about the blockade on the border and emphasizes that the problem should be solved by the European Commission

Polish President Andrzej Duda has made a statement about the farmers' protests and said that it is "a European problem that should be solved by the European Commission," UNN reports with reference to the Polish President's Office.

"We talked to Prime Minister Donald Tusk about a meeting with the Ukrainian authorities. I believe that this is primarily a European problem that the European Commission should solve," Duda said in an interview with PolsatNewsPL.

In my opinion, the President of Poland says, "the farmers are right.

"For them, the entry of goods from Ukraine into our market, which will flood it, means collapse. This is an extremely important issue for Polish farmers, but not only - we are the first country, but these goods go to the wider European market," Duda said.

Previously

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the government to be at the border with Poland by February 24. He also called on the Polish president and prime minister to arrive there, and added that he was ready to come himself to maintain a dialogue on the situation with the blockade

Recall

Protests on the Ukraine-Poland border have intensified in recent weeks. Earlier this month, protesters stopped three Ukrainian grain trucks heading to Lithuania, spilling some of the cargo. Last week, farmers in Wroclaw threw eggs at a poster calling for solidarity with Ukraine.

Ukraine's Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky warned over the weekend that his government is considering imposing trade restrictions on Polish imports in response to the border disruption.