Farmers are right: Duda speaks about the blockade on the border and emphasizes that the problem should be solved by the European Commission

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 32582 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 121796 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 76122 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 288239 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 243071 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 194422 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232800 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251961 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158010 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372225 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 91671 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 114813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 81512 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 74432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 52452 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 54462 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 121843 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 288297 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 217463 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 243106 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 21966 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29902 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29705 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 75791 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 82863 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Farmers are right: Duda speaks about the blockade on the border and emphasizes that the problem should be solved by the European Commission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44002 views

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that farmers' protests against the access of Ukrainian goods to the Polish market is a European problem that the European Commission should solve.

Farmers are right: Duda speaks about the blockade on the border and emphasizes that the problem should be solved by the European Commission

Polish President Andrzej Duda has made a statement about the farmers' protests and said that it is "a European problem that should be solved by the European Commission," UNN reports with reference to the Polish President's Office.

"We talked to Prime Minister Donald Tusk  about a meeting with the Ukrainian authorities. I believe that this is primarily a European problem that the European Commission should solve," Duda said in an interview with PolsatNewsPL.

A matter of a few hours: Poland will remove obstacles to military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine at the border22.02.24, 15:09 • 22881 view

In my opinion, the President of Poland says, "the farmers are right.

"For them, the entry of goods from Ukraine into our market, which will flood it, means collapse. This is an extremely important issue for Polish farmers, but not only - we are the first country, but these goods go to the wider European market," Duda said.

Shmyhal and Tusk to meet in March to discuss Polish blockade of Ukrainian border22.02.24, 13:31 • 24094 views

Previously

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the government to be at the border with Poland by February 24. He also called on the Polish president and prime minister to arrive there, and added that he was ready to come himself to maintain a dialogue on the situation with the blockade

Recall

Protests on the Ukraine-Poland border have intensified in recent weeks. Earlier this month, protesters stopped three Ukrainian grain trucks heading to Lithuania, spilling some of the cargo. Last week, farmers in Wroclaw threw eggs at a poster calling for solidarity with Ukraine.

Ukraine's Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky warned over the weekend that his government is considering imposing trade restrictions on Polish imports in response to the border disruption.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomyPolitics
European Commission
Wrocław
Lithuania
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Poland
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02