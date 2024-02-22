$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Shmyhal and Tusk to meet in March to discuss Polish blockade of Ukrainian border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24094 views

The Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Poland, Denys Shmyhal and Donald Tusk, will meet in Warsaw next month to discuss issues related to the Ukrainian-Polish border and trade.

Shmyhal and Tusk to meet in March to discuss Polish blockade of Ukrainian border

Next month, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk will meet in Warsaw. Tusk said this at a press conference, polsatnews reports, UNN reports.

Details

According to Tusk, the proposed meeting at the border with Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not take place.

Zelenskyy and the government are ready to come to the border with Poland, Tusk and Duda also call to come21.02.24, 16:35 • 107407 views

I made it clear. I am in contact with the European Commission, this is our joint agreement with President Duda [...] On March 28, representatives of the Polish and Ukrainian governments will meet. We must find a common solution to preserve the interests of Polish farmers

- Tusk said. 

According to him, he has held a number of meetings with leaders of several countries in recent days. He also assured of "constant contact" with President Andrzej Duda. 

Addendum

Tusk also emphasized that he is looking for options to ensure the interests of Polish farmers with all his might. He emphasized that farmers can rely on his government.

He also criticized pro-Russian protesters. 

Polish Foreign Ministry issues statement on anti-Ukrainian and pro-Putin slogans at farmers' protests21.02.24, 16:02 • 23691 view

I will never agree to one thing - we cannot allow those who openly and shamelessly support Putin, discredit us, Poles and protesters, to be active on the border with Ukraine

- Tusk said. 

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that there is currently no approval for the export of grain from Ukraine to Poland. Although this is obviously unprofitable for Ukrainian producers, Ukraine is sticking to it.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Warsaw
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Poland
