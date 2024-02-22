Shmyhal and Tusk to meet in March to discuss Polish blockade of Ukrainian border

Next month, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk will meet in Warsaw. Tusk said this at a press conference, polsatnews reports, UNN reports.

Details

According to Tusk, the proposed meeting at the border with Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not take place.

I made it clear. I am in contact with the European Commission, this is our joint agreement with President Duda [...] On March 28, representatives of the Polish and Ukrainian governments will meet. We must find a common solution to preserve the interests of Polish farmers - Tusk said.

According to him, he has held a number of meetings with leaders of several countries in recent days. He also assured of "constant contact" with President Andrzej Duda.

Addendum

Tusk also emphasized that he is looking for options to ensure the interests of Polish farmers with all his might. He emphasized that farmers can rely on his government.

He also criticized pro-Russian protesters.

I will never agree to one thing - we cannot allow those who openly and shamelessly support Putin, discredit us, Poles and protesters, to be active on the border with Ukraine - Tusk said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that there is currently no approval for the export of grain from Ukraine to Poland. Although this is obviously unprofitable for Ukrainian producers, Ukraine is sticking to it.