Zelenskyy and the government are ready to come to the border with Poland, Tusk and Duda also call to come

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the government to be at the border with Poland in the near future, by February 24. In addition, he called on the president and prime minister of Poland to come there, and also added that he is ready to come himself to support the dialogue regarding the situation with the blockade, UNN reports.

"...instructed our government to be at the border between our countries in the near future, by February 24. And I ask you, Donald, Mr. Prime Minister, to come to the border as well. And Andrzej, Mr. President, I ask you to support this dialog. This is national security. We must not delay it. The coming days give us a chance to do so.

I am also ready to be at the border with our government," Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine also appealed to the European Commission: unity in Europe must be preserved.

"This is a fundamental interest of the European Union. Therefore, Ukraine is appealing to the European Commission to have a representative of the European Commission participate in this meeting," Zelenskyi said.

He emphasized that there is enough of Moscow on our lands and enough of misunderstandings.

"You can't humiliate each other, you can't humiliate either Ukrainian or Polish farmers. We need unity. We need solutions - between us, Ukraine and Poland, and at the level of the whole of Europe," Zelenskyy said.