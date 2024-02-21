Zelenskyy and the government are ready to come to the border with Poland, Tusk and Duda also call to come

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105133 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114046 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156642 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159948 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257519 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175466 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166398 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148469 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230055 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113118 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 48223 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 54774 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 52959 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 29801 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 42293 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 257519 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230055 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215767 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241338 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227856 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 105133 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 78474 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 84235 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114439 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115275 views
Zelenskyy and the government are ready to come to the border with Poland, Tusk and Duda also call to come

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107391 views

Zelenskyy instructed the Ukrainian government to be at the border with Poland by February 24 and invited the Polish president and prime minister to join him there to continue the national security dialogue.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the government to be at the border with Poland in the near future, by February 24. In addition, he called on the president and prime minister of Poland to come there, and also added that he is ready to come himself to support the dialogue regarding the situation with the blockade,  UNN reports.

"...instructed our government to be at the border between our countries in the near future, by February 24. And I ask you, Donald, Mr. Prime Minister, to come to the border as well. And Andrzej, Mr. President, I ask you to support this dialog. This is national security. We must not delay it. The coming days give us a chance to do so.

I am also ready to be at the border with our government," Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine also appealed to the European Commission: unity in Europe must be preserved.

"This is a fundamental interest of the European Union. Therefore, Ukraine is appealing to the European Commission to have a representative of the European Commission participate in this meeting," Zelenskyi said.

He emphasized that there is enough of Moscow on our lands and enough of misunderstandings.

"You can't humiliate each other, you can't humiliate either Ukrainian or Polish farmers. We need unity. We need solutions - between us, Ukraine and Poland, and at the level of the whole of Europe," Zelenskyy said.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

