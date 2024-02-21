ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Polish Foreign Ministry issues statement on anti-Ukrainian and pro-Putin slogans at farmers' protests

Polish Foreign Ministry issues statement on anti-Ukrainian and pro-Putin slogans at farmers' protests

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23664 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland assessed the anti-Ukrainian slogans that appeared during the recent blockades of Polish farmers as an attempt by extremist groups under Russian influence to hijack the agricultural protest movement.

The Polish Foreign Ministry "notes with extreme concern the appearance of anti-Ukrainian slogans and slogans praising Vladimir Putin and the war he is waging during the recent agricultural blockades," the Polish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

The ministry emphasizes that "such actions put Poland - the country that first helped the attacked Ukraine - and the Poles who accepted Ukrainian refugees in a bad light." "It is important that they also discredit the organizers of the protests themselves," the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs adds.

"We assess this as an attempt to hijack the agrarian protest movement by extreme and irresponsible groups, possibly under the influence of Russian agents," the Polish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We call on the organizers of the protests, in the name of Polish national interest and the ability to realize the demands, which are largely correct, to independently identify and remove from their movement the few initiators of such and similar actions," the statement said.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that the current situation of Polish farmers is a consequence of Putin's aggression against Ukraine and the imbalance of the world economy, not that Ukrainians are defending themselves against aggression.

Context

A photo from the protests of Polish farmers in the Wodzisławski district has gone viral. One of the photos shows a tractor with the USSR flag with a characteristic hammer and sickle. There is also a poster with a call to Russian dictator Putin.

The Polish Foreign Ministry suggests that the protest movement of farmers is being "captured" by Russian agents21.02.24, 15:50 • 117521 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

