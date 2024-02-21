Polish Foreign Ministry issues statement on anti-Ukrainian and pro-Putin slogans at farmers' protests

The Polish Foreign Ministry "notes with extreme concern the appearance of anti-Ukrainian slogans and slogans praising Vladimir Putin and the war he is waging during the recent agricultural blockades," the Polish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

The ministry emphasizes that "such actions put Poland - the country that first helped the attacked Ukraine - and the Poles who accepted Ukrainian refugees in a bad light." "It is important that they also discredit the organizers of the protests themselves," the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs adds.

"We assess this as an attempt to hijack the agrarian protest movement by extreme and irresponsible groups, possibly under the influence of Russian agents," the Polish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We call on the organizers of the protests, in the name of Polish national interest and the ability to realize the demands, which are largely correct, to independently identify and remove from their movement the few initiators of such and similar actions," the statement said.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that the current situation of Polish farmers is a consequence of Putin's aggression against Ukraine and the imbalance of the world economy, not that Ukrainians are defending themselves against aggression.

Context

A photo from the protests of Polish farmers in the Wodzisławski district has gone viral. One of the photos shows a tractor with the USSR flag with a characteristic hammer and sickle. There is also a poster with a call to Russian dictator Putin.

