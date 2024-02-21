ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The Polish Foreign Ministry suggests that the protest movement of farmers is being "captured" by Russian agents

The Polish Foreign Ministry suggests that the protest movement of farmers is being "captured" by Russian agents

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 117522 views

A Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson suggests that Russian agents are trying to influence the farmers' protest movement on the border with Ukraine.

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski suggested that the protest movement of farmers on the border with Ukraine is being "hijacked" by Russian agents. His statement was made against the backdrop of the incident with the poster of the protesters, in which Russian President Vladimir Putin was called upon to "deal with Ukraine and Brussels." Vronsky said this in a commentary to RMF24.

Anti-Ukrainian slogans, proclamations of Putin's power and calls to destroy Ukrainians look like an attempt by extreme, irresponsible elements or pro-Putin agents to hijack the farmers' movement

 - said the spokesman for the Polish Foreign Ministry. 

He said that such slogans harm Poland, the reputation of the Polish people, who were the first to accept Ukrainians and open their homes to them. They also harm farmers, who often put forward the right demands, he said. 

Vronsky called on the organizers of the farmers' strikes to pay attention to those who bring a pro-Russian narrative to the protests and to dissociate themselves from such people. 

It undermines the reputation of them and their business. This is an action that does not serve the farmers, it does not serve to resolve the dispute with Ukraine. The only person who benefits from this is the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin

- He explained.

According to the Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson, it does not matter whether the pro-Russian demands are made by agents or "useful idiots". 

Polish Minister-Coordinator of Special Services Tomasz Siemianiak condemned the incident with a banner at a protest of Polish farmers with a provocative slogan mentioning Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
brusselsBrussels
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising