The Polish Foreign Ministry suggests that the protest movement of farmers is being "captured" by Russian agents

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski suggested that the protest movement of farmers on the border with Ukraine is being "hijacked" by Russian agents. His statement was made against the backdrop of the incident with the poster of the protesters, in which Russian President Vladimir Putin was called upon to "deal with Ukraine and Brussels." Vronsky said this in a commentary to RMF24.

Anti-Ukrainian slogans, proclamations of Putin's power and calls to destroy Ukrainians look like an attempt by extreme, irresponsible elements or pro-Putin agents to hijack the farmers' movement - said the spokesman for the Polish Foreign Ministry.

He said that such slogans harm Poland, the reputation of the Polish people, who were the first to accept Ukrainians and open their homes to them. They also harm farmers, who often put forward the right demands, he said.

Vronsky called on the organizers of the farmers' strikes to pay attention to those who bring a pro-Russian narrative to the protests and to dissociate themselves from such people.

It undermines the reputation of them and their business. This is an action that does not serve the farmers, it does not serve to resolve the dispute with Ukraine. The only person who benefits from this is the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin - He explained.

According to the Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson, it does not matter whether the pro-Russian demands are made by agents or "useful idiots".

Polish Minister-Coordinator of Special Services Tomasz Siemianiak condemned the incident with a banner at a protest of Polish farmers with a provocative slogan mentioning Russian President Vladimir Putin.