Ukrainians opened almost half of all their companies in Poland during the war: study

Almost half of all Polish companies founded by Ukrainians were opened during Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

Ukrainians in Poland have founded 13,014 businesses since the beginning of the full-scale war. At the same time, 29,044 companies owned by Ukrainian citizens are currently registered in Poland. In total, 208,251 companies have been opened in Poland over the past 3.5 years, with 6% of new businesses during this period belonging to Ukrainians.

Most often, Ukrainians register the equivalent of a Ukrainian LLC - 95% of all Ukrainian businesses in Poland. In addition, the number of charitable organizations founded by Ukrainians in Poland has quadrupled - since 2022, Ukrainians have created 486 foundations.

Most Ukrainian companies are concentrated in three voivodeships:

Masovian (including Warsaw) — 11,568 companies;

Lesser Poland (Krakow and region) — 3,200 companies;

Lower Silesian (Wrocław and surroundings) — 3,019 companies.

The total capital of all Ukrainian companies in the Polish register is PLN 7.34 billion. Of these, PLN 533 million accounts for businesses opened after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

