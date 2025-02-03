ukenru
Russian oligarch Usmanov's villa for sale in Germany for 25 million euros

Russian oligarch Usmanov's villa for sale in Germany for 25 million euros

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36704 views

A villa on Lake Tegernsee used by Russian oligarch Usmanov has been put up for sale for a record 25 million euros. The property belonged to an offshore company and is being sold to pay off debts under a court order.

In Bavaria, a luxury villa on the shores of Lake Tegernsee, which has been used by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov since 2011, has been put up for sale. The property is being sold for 25 million euros, making it the most expensive real estate in Germany, reports UNN with reference to Merkur. 

Formally, the estate belonged to the offshore company Tegernsee Limited, but now the court has ordered the sale to cover its debts.

According to the German portal Immowelt, which has been tracking prices since 1996, this villa has surpassed the previous record holder, a house in Kampen on the island of Sylt, which cost 10 million euros less.

Usmanov used the estate as a summer residence until February 2022, when he was subject to EU sanctions and left Germany. Munich prosecutors later opened a tax evasion case against him.

The court instructed the insolvency trustee Ulrich Kramer to put the villa up for sale to cover the debts of Tegernsee Limited, which purchased it in 2011 for €7.8 million.

Usmanov himself insists that he did not own the property, but only rented it for 77 thousand euros a week.

In 2022 and 2023, searches were conducted at Usmanov's villa in Rottach-Egern and other properties in Germany.

Law enforcement officers seized documents and 30 paintings worth 5 million euros.

The oligarch denied any involvement in the villa, the yacht Dilbar, where investigative actions were also conducted, and the valuable art.

Later, a German court ruled the searches illegal, and in November 2023, a Frankfurt court ordered the return of the seized property.

However, the sale of the villa continues, and now it can change hands for a record amount.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
bavariiaBavaria
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany

