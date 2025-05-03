Almost 200 police officers in Germany suspected of extremist views - report

In Germany, at least 193 police officers from the federal states are officially suspected of extremism, but their number may be higher. This was stated by the German Ministry of the Interior in response to a Stern request.

According to the report, at least 193 police officers in the federal states are subject to disciplinary proceedings or investigations on suspicion of right-wing extremist views and/or conspiracy ideology.

The actual number may be even higher, as North Rhine-Westphalia, Berlin and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern were unable to provide accurate data, the report said.

For example, North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin are currently reporting approximately 80 disciplinary cases under consideration, but, by their own admission, cannot assign them to political categories such as "right" or "left."

Every case is one too many. Civil servants must, through their behavior both on and off duty, uphold the free democratic order within the meaning of the Basic Law and advocate for its preservation. - said Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann

At the same time, the Minister of the Interior of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herbert Reul, noted that "there is no place for extremist views in our country."

According to the results of the investigation, since 2020, a total of more than 571 disciplinary proceedings or investigations have been initiated or initiated against police officers in the federal states on suspicion of right-wing radical views and/or conspiracy ideology.

As UNN previously wrote, German domestic intelligence stated that it recognized the "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) party as a confirmed "right-wing extremist organization"