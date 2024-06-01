In the south of Germany, large-scale flooding occurred: several areas were evacuated

In the south of Germany, a state of emergency was declared due to high water levels in Rivers. local rivers began to overflow their banks after extremely heavy downpours. About this is written by Spiegel, reports UNN.

In the middle of the five municipalities of Bavaria, they exposed the situation through povin, tse zokrema: Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm, Gunzburg, Augsburg, Aichach-Friedberg ta Neu-Ulm.

The publication added that due to flooding in near the city of Burgwalden near Augsburg, a dam broke. Mobile communications have partially disappeared in the municipality of Babenhausen.

Evacuation began in several localities, and at least 150 people left their homes. government services and volunteer rescue organizations operate in the disaster zone.

According to the newspaper, in one of the districts of Bavaria in 24 hours from 8 am on Friday, 135 liters of precipitation fell per square meter. In general, in many other places, this figure was higher than 100 liters.

In some places, local authorities advise to make stocks of boiled drinking water, taking into account the risk of contamination.

It is also known that the head of Bavaria Markus Seder and the land minister of the Interior Joachim Hermann said that they are going to the disaster zone to assess the situation firsthand.

Heavy rain has caused flooding of streets and basements in parts of Germany. cars drifted through the streets, and people were locked in their homes.