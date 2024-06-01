ukenru
In the south of Germany, large-scale flooding occurred: several areas were evacuated

In the south of Germany, large-scale flooding occurred: several areas were evacuated

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47781 views

A state of emergency has been declared in several parts of Bavaria due to high river water levels. Evacuation began in several localities, and at least 150 people left their homes.

In the south of Germany, a state of emergency was declared due to high water levels in Rivers. local rivers began to overflow their banks after extremely heavy downpours. About  this is written by Spiegel, reports UNN.

Details 

In the middle of the five municipalities of Bavaria, they exposed the situation through povin, tse zokrema: Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm, Gunzburg, Augsburg, Aichach-Friedberg ta Neu-Ulm.

The publication added that due to flooding in near the city of Burgwalden near Augsburg, a dam broke. Mobile communications have partially disappeared in the municipality of Babenhausen.

Evacuation began in several localities, and at least 150 people left their homes. government services and volunteer rescue organizations operate in the disaster zone.   

According to the newspaper, in one of the districts of Bavaria in 24 hours from 8 am on Friday, 135 liters of precipitation fell per square meter. In general, in many other places, this figure was higher than 100 liters.

Addition

In some places, local authorities advise to make stocks of boiled drinking water, taking into account the risk of contamination. 

It is also known that the head of Bavaria Markus Seder and the land minister of the Interior Joachim Hermann said that they are going to the disaster zone to assess the situation firsthand. 

Recall

Heavy rain has caused flooding of streets and basements in parts of Germany. cars drifted through the streets, and people were locked in their homes.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

der-spiegelDer Spiegel
bavariiaBavaria
germanyGermany
polandPoland

