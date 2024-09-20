ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Oktoberfest tightenes security measures: metal detectors will be introduced for the first time in history

Oktoberfest tightenes security measures: metal detectors will be introduced for the first time in history

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11997 views

Security measures have been tightened at the German Oktoberfest festival due to recent acts of violence. For the first time in 189 years, metal detectors will be installed and knives and backpacks will be banned.

Security measures have been tightened at the legendary German Oktoberfest festival, UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

Details

On the eve of the event, which is expected to attract about 6 million people, the authorities warned visitors that they should expect long lines at the entrance, as metal detectors will be installed for the first time in the 189-year history of the Bavarian beer festival.

Authorities said there were no specific threats to the festival, which begins this Saturday and will last 16 days.

"The Oktoberfest is stepping up security measures in the wake of a deadly knife attack in western Germany and other recent acts of violence. 

Syrian man arrested for deadly attack in Solingen, suspected ISIS connection26.08.24, 05:25 • 137992 views

Police and security personnel will use handheld metal detectors - selectively or in case of suspicious activity. Festival visitors will be prohibited from bringing knives, glass bottles and backpacks.

In addition to 600 police officers and 2,000 security personnel, more than 50 cameras will be installed on the festival grounds, which will be fenced off.

Despite the fact that Oktoberfest is a large-scale festival, and it will be difficult for the police to fully secure it, the organizers are confident that it can be done.

Festival organizer Clemens Baumgärtner promised that the festival would be a safe public space - perhaps "the safest place in Germany.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
