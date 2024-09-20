Oktoberfest tightenes security measures: metal detectors will be introduced for the first time in history

Security measures have been tightened at the legendary German Oktoberfest festival, UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

Details

On the eve of the event, which is expected to attract about 6 million people, the authorities warned visitors that they should expect long lines at the entrance, as metal detectors will be installed for the first time in the 189-year history of the Bavarian beer festival.

Authorities said there were no specific threats to the festival, which begins this Saturday and will last 16 days.

"The Oktoberfest is stepping up security measures in the wake of a deadly knife attack in western Germany and other recent acts of violence.

Syrian man arrested for deadly attack in Solingen, suspected ISIS connection

Police and security personnel will use handheld metal detectors - selectively or in case of suspicious activity. Festival visitors will be prohibited from bringing knives, glass bottles and backpacks.

In addition to 600 police officers and 2,000 security personnel, more than 50 cameras will be installed on the festival grounds, which will be fenced off.

Despite the fact that Oktoberfest is a large-scale festival, and it will be difficult for the police to fully secure it, the organizers are confident that it can be done.

Festival organizer Clemens Baumgärtner promised that the festival would be a safe public space - perhaps "the safest place in Germany.