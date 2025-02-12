A restaurant owned by MP Tyshchenko is put up for sale in Kyiv for $1.5 million

The Emerald restaurant is up for sale in the center of the capital. It is being offered for $1.5 million, but the final price is open to discussion. This is evidenced by the announcement of the sale, reports UNN.

Sale of a restaurant with expensive renovation on Lev Tolstoy Street (Tsar's House). Facade. The total area is 526 m² + summer terraces, three entrances (two front, one from the yard). Two halls, VIP rooms with an elevator, an office for accounting. Equipment: professional kitchen, bar counter, ducted air conditioning, stereo system, DJ place - the description says.

Until 2023, this establishment operated under the name Velour and was owned by Tyshchenko. In 2020, it was at the center of a scandalwhen it continued to receive guests during the lockdown, although the owner denied it.

