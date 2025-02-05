A preparatory hearing in Tyshchenko's case was held in Dnipro: it was the first time he appeared in person

A court hearing in the case of MP Mykola Tyshchenko took place in Dnipro - it was the first time he personally appeared there. This was reported by UNN with reference to Radio Liberty.

Tyshchenko and ex-police officer Bohdan Pysarenko are accused of unlawfully imprisoning Dmytro Mazokha, a former member of the Kraken military special forces.

"It was a preparatory hearing. The court did not accept Mazokha's claim for 35 million hryvnias in compensation for moral damages. He said he planned to transfer the money to a military unit. The judge did not accept his claim and gave him five days to eliminate the mistakes. In particular, in the lawsuit, in addition to Tyshchenko and Pysarenko, he named Tyshchenko's bodyguard, who is not a person involved in this criminal proceeding," the statement said.

The next meeting is scheduled for February 14.

Addendum

Tishchenko missed the hearings several times. The prosecutor reported that Tyshchenko did not appear in court because he was diagnosed with coronary heart disease.

On January 6 , Tyshchenko did join the hearing in the Babushkinsky District Court of Dnipro, but via video link.

The case of Tyshchenko was brought to court in December 2024.