A preparatory hearing in Tyshchenko's case was held in Dnipro: it was the first time he appeared in person

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 48249 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 95995 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102979 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118606 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100804 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126174 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102847 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113241 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116860 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159870 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104029 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 99953 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 71391 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107695 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101962 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118606 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126174 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159870 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150141 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182307 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101962 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107695 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137153 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138950 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166851 views
A preparatory hearing in Tyshchenko's case was held in Dnipro: it was the first time he appeared in person

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21951 views

A preparatory hearing was held in Dnipro in the case of MP Tyshchenko regarding the illegal imprisonment of a military man. The court did not accept Mazokha's claim for UAH 35 million in compensation, giving him 5 days to correct the mistakes.

A court hearing in the case of MP Mykola Tyshchenko took place in Dnipro - it was the first time he personally appeared there. This was reported by UNN with reference to Radio Liberty.

Tyshchenko and ex-police officer Bohdan Pysarenko are accused of unlawfully imprisoning Dmytro Mazokha, a former member of the Kraken military special forces.

"It was a preparatory hearing. The court did not accept Mazokha's claim for 35 million hryvnias in compensation for moral damages. He said he planned to transfer the money to a military unit. The judge did not accept his claim and gave him five days to eliminate the mistakes. In particular, in the lawsuit, in addition to Tyshchenko and Pysarenko, he named Tyshchenko's bodyguard, who is not a person involved in this criminal proceeding," the statement said.

The next meeting is scheduled for February 14.

Addendum

Tishchenko missed the hearings several times. The prosecutor reported that Tyshchenko did not appear in court  because he was diagnosed with coronary heart disease.

On January 6 , Tyshchenko did join the hearing in the Babushkinsky District Court of Dnipro, but via video link.

The case of Tyshchenko was brought to court in December 2024.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro

