Man traveled 30 km on a high-speed train, clinging to its exterior

In Bavaria, a man jumped onto a rack between two cars of an ICE high-speed train as it was departing and clung to the cables. He held on to the cable wires for about 30 kilometers while the train was traveling at a top speed of 282 kilometers per hour.

On Thursday, after taking too long of a smoke break, a train passenger in Bavaria, Germany, jumped onto a departing ICE train, catching himself on the outside of the train. The locomotive started moving and the man stayed outside for tens of kilometers.

According to federal police, a 40-year-old man boarded a train to Lübeck in Munich on Thursday without a valid ticket and wanted to have a smoke break at the Ingolstadt train station. But he didn't make it in time. When the doors closed, the man jumped onto a bracket between two cars and caught on to the cables, holding on for about 30 kilometers. The man was traveling on the outside of the train at a maximum speed of 282 kilometers per hour along the express line in the direction of Nuremberg. Witnesses observed the incident and informed the dispatch center.

It ended very spectacularly, but at the same time dangerously.

The control center identified the ICE train in question, which was traveling from Munich to Lübeck, and notified the train driver. He then applied controlled braking on the high-speed line and brought the train to a halt at the station of Kinding.

The man was handed over to the federal police at Nuremberg's main station: he was “surprisingly” not injured in the dangerous adventure. Criminal proceedings have been opened against the man for fraud and hooliganism.

