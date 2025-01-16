A number of trains to Odesa will be accelerated: passengers will arrive 2 hours faster

Ukrzaliznytsia has announced that after the repair of the railway infrastructure is completed, a number of trains in the Odesa direction will be accelerated by 2-3 hours. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Details

It is indicated that the acceleration of trains will start on January 27.

Changes include:

train 51/52 Zaporizhzhia - Odesa will depart from Zaporizhzhia at 16:00 and arrive in Odesa at 05:25 (instead of 07:29), acceleration: 2 hrs. 04 min. Returning from Odesa - 23:18 (instead of 21:19), arriving in Zaporizhzhia at 13:30, acceleration: 1 hour 59 minutes.

train №53/54 Dnipro - Odesa will depart from Dnipro at 18:07 and arrive in Odesa at 05:25 (instead of 07:29), acceleration: 2 hrs. 04 min. Returning from Odesa - 23:18 (instead of 21:19), arriving in Dnipro at 11:11, acceleration: 1 hr. 59 min.

train №253/254 Kryvyi Rih - Odesa will depart from Kryvyi Rih at 18:03 and arrive in Odesa at 05:25 (instead of 07:29), acceleration: 2 hrs. 04 min. Returning from Odesa - 23:18 (instead of 21:19), arriving in Kryvyi Rih at 11:44, acceleration: 1 hr. 59 min.

train #148/147 Kyiv - Odesa in the direction of Odesa is accelerated by 2 hours and 2 minutes, in the direction of Kyiv - by 2 hours and 26 minutes. Departure from Kyiv - 17:25, arrival in Odesa - 06:15 (previously 08:17). Return from Odesa - 19:50 (instead of 17:24), arrival in Kyiv - 09:02

train No. 7/8 Kharkiv - Odesa speeding up by 3 hours 12 minutes in the direction of Odesa and 3 hours 13 minutes in the direction of Kharkiv. Departure from Kharkiv - 20:20 (previously 17:55), arrival in Odesa - 07:12 (previously 07:59). Return from Odesa - 22:29 (previously 19:52), arrival in Kharkiv - 09:21 (previously 09:57).

Also, for the convenience of passengers, stops will be added in Mykolaiv region:

- Voznesensk

- Yuzhnoukrainsk (Yuzhnoukrainsk)

- Kolosivka (Tokarivka village)

New stop in Odesa for passengers' convenience: trains #51/52, #53/54, #253/254, #147/148 will now stop at Odesa-Skhidna station, which serves the Kotovskyi residential area

- the message says.



